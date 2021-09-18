A total of 25 police officers on Friday completed three weeks training course on transformational leadership.

The course was facilitated by the UN women and Makerere Business School (MUBS) leadership centre at the Police senior command and staff college in Bwebajja.

The participants were commissioned by the Director of Human Resource Development AIGP Godfrey Golooba.

He has argued them to become responsible leaders and also inspire those who were not able to attend the training.

The participants asked the police leadership to recruit more female officers and also consider them for promotion.

Dan Bazira, M and E specialist appreciated the UPF for their interest in empowering women leaders saying that they will always support the cause. He also asked the police leadership to give more opportunities and positions of leadership to women in the forces.

The MUBS team was led by the Principal Professor Wasswa Balunywa.