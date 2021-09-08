1. A married woman who is working should always treat her husband with a high degree of respect even if she earns more money than him or he is jobless and therefore dependent on her.

2. A married woman who is working should always make an effort to serve her husband personally when she is at home and not let the housegirl to do so as this might attract him to that girl.

3. A married woman who is working should always arrive at home before darkness to be with her husband and children who ordinarily get anxious and afraid if she is late.

4. A married woman who is working should always use her income on her kids and husband instead of using it on her parents and siblings or on her own personal interests and grooming.

5. A married woman who is working should always support her husband with some cash when he is experiencing financial difficulties and if possible occasionally take him out to hotels.

6. A married woman who is working should always make sure her boss and co-workers and business associates know that she is married and loyal to her husband whom she dearly loves.

7. A married woman who is working should always try to have high-quality time with her husband and children whenever she is at home on weekends and holidays.