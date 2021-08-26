A Ugandan woman identified as Immaculate Nantongo and her ex husband have celebrated their divorce at Cafe Javas, a famous quick-casual restaurant in Kampala.

During the celebrations on Wednesday, the ex-couple cut cake and enjoyed dinner together.

“So finally my divorce is final yeeeeeeey after 6yrs of separation. Today I choose to celebrate an end of something that resulted into two handsome boys. I celebrate the friendship ,the co parenting and the maturity,” said Nantongo who is the founder and administrator of Fabulous and Beautiful home, a popular Facebook group that deals in real state.

She added that 7 years ago she did not know that one day she and the father of her children would be sitting together at Cafe Javas and sharing a meal after all she went through in marriage.

“How time heals everything… Deciding to let go of the hurt, betrayal and choosing to forgive wasn’t a simple thing but I did and we are in the best place we could ever be.I’m not here to glamorize divorce but to tell anyone in a similar situation, divorce is not the end of life. You can still be civil with your ex. Life can still be beautiful but also to let you know that God is not mad at you. Yes he hates divorce but he loves you so much,”Nantongo disclosed.

“No parent would want their child to endure or be killed in a relationship just for the sake of it. If we earthly parents want the best for our kids how about God our father?God hates divorce for what it does to people, it breaks up families but in the midst of your divorce you can choose to make the most out of your situation. Co parent better. It’s all about giving your kids the best opportunities in life. Making the best decisions for them. So for one last time, we came together to celebrate the life we had and the individual lives we live.Happy divorce day to us and to the next chapter of my life.”