Do you know why do older men like younger women? Well, I would like to tell you age, is just a number and when it comes to love, it’s fairly common that a lot of people get together in spite of their age disparities. We see it in people we know and even on mainstream media.

Is there really anything wrong with that? Well, to these people, there isn’t. And also, it’s fairly common that the man is usually the older one in this scenario. Aren’t you curious as to why that is?

Why is it more common to see older men in a relationship with younger women than it is for women to be the older ones? What gives?

What is it about the man always has to be the older one? The age disparities can even go as far as 15 or 20 years.

A lot of us might wonder just why women would want to get into relationships with older men and why men would prefer to be with younger women. This topic is especially puzzling considering that a lot of these women are much younger than these men.

Well, if you’re just as curious as we are about this issue, then you’ve definitely come to the right article. Research has shown that there are 8 possible reasons as to why men tend to chase younger women.

1. A younger woman is better in the bedroom.

A younger woman is mostly known to be better in the bedroom because she is seen as someone who is more energetic and vivacious. She is seen as someone who exhibits more life and energy. That’s why men tend to think that they would be better in the bedroom.

2. He may be going through a mid-life crisis.

He might just be going through a midlife crisis and that’s why he wants to be trying to hold on to his youth. He will want to keep on doing things that will make him feel younger than he is; such as date other women.

3. Most men find younger women more beautiful.

A lot of men are going to think that younger women are much more beautiful than older women. It’s just a beauty standard that is commonly perpetuated in contemporary media. People are made to think that younger means better.

4. He might not be looking for a long-term arrangement.

Sometimes, a mature man is going to want to be with a younger woman because she would be more open to the idea of a short-term fling or a casual arrangement. He might not be looking for anything serious and that’s not what older women tend to look for.

5. Men want what they can’t have.

It’s common knowledge that a much older man shouldn’t really be dating a woman who is a lot younger than him. A lot of these men will think that younger women are forbidden fruit. And it makes the chase a little more enticing.

6. Younger women tend to be more experimental.

If a guy happens to be in the mood for experimenting in bed, then it’s likely that he’s going to have more luck with a younger lady. She will be much more open to the idea of experimenting in the bedroom.

7. Younger women have fewer demands.

At the end of the day, an older woman is always going to demand a lot more from her relationships. She has been around the block and she knows exactly what she wants. By contrast, a younger woman is someone who is going to be a little more lenient and easygoing. She won’t be too hard to please as compared to an older woman.

8. Younger women will have other things going for them.

A younger woman is typically someone who is going to have a lot of things going on for her. She will be looking to set up the foundation for her future and that will keep her really busy. That means that she won’t put too much pressure on the relationship.

