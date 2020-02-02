Though some critics still believe that getting/ having a tattoo is a bad idea, others believe its good because people go through the pain of getting tattoos to bring out what they feel inside their hearts.

For example, some people get name tattoos of their loved one, some have music instruments, flowers, butterflies, words, numbers among other things that make sense to them. And we cannot deny the fact that some tattoos really look beautiful on their owners.

The list is long, but here are some celebrities who have beautiful tattoos.

Barbie Kyagulanyi

Barbra Itungo Kyagulanyi, the wife to musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi wine has a big, beautiful tattoo of her husband’s face on the back. She got this tattoo before their wedding in 2011, and it’s one of a kind.

Sheebah Karungi

Sheebah also has a beautiful floral tattoo on a side of her left leg, the tattoo is designed with multiple colors like green, red and black. This tattoo really looks nice but don’t try it out if you are dark skinned or if you have small legs. Sheebah also has another Queen Karma tattoo on her upper tummy.

Irene Ntale

Her love for playing the guitar is possibly the reason why Ntale tattooed her left hand with a guitar symbol. She also has her name on the right hand and simple art designs on her left fingers. Maybe because of her skin complexion, the singer went for green ink.

Nina Roz

Nina first had word- tattoo on her left upper chest, maybe after seeing how good this tattoo looked, currently the singer is decorated with many more tattoos, like an angel tattoo on the right side of her back, a flower on her right shoulder among others. Most of her tattoos were designed with green and black ink.

Cindy Sanyu

Being a big fan of short skimpy outfits, Cindy got herself a tattoo on her left lower thigh, this tattoo was designed with green ink.

Rema Namakula

Though she rarely flashes off her tattoo, Namakula also has a nice tattoo on her hand. Being a melodious singer, Namakula chose a tattoo design of music symbols, they are small and not easy to notice.