We all know BB Sunday live eviction show is when housemates with the least votes are called out by the host (Ebuka) and asked to exit the big brother Naija house.

The housemates up for possible eviction on Sunday were; Liquorose, Saskay, Jaypaul, Jackie B, Saga, Queen and Whitemoney.

Jaypaul aka Jaypaulmrflamez was evicted first this Sunday. He is an upcoming artists and luckily some of his songs have been played on Friday night jacuzzi party by Big Brother.

Mr Flamez is also one of the housemates who auditioned for the show several times and weren’t so lucky until this year when his fate changed.

While in the house he has been in a love triangle involving Cross and Saskay, will Ms Saskay remain faithful after his exit or will she jump straight into Cross’s hands! Well let’s watch the space.

Jackie B has also left the bbnaija house.

She was the lady with the finest body this season and it was the first time for the single mum of one to be up for possible eviction, but I guess when it’s your time it’s your time.

Jackie’s house lover Michael was evicted last Sunday, this week she seemed to have moved on to Whitemoney who liked her way back before Michael came into the house.

Well now she’s out, hope Michael will understand whatever situation she was caught up in.