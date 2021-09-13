The Deputy Speaker, Anita Among has launched a Shs2 billion fundraising drive for the re-roofing of Virika Cathedral in Fort Portal, with a call on well-wishers to join in the repair of the 60 year old building.

The launch, attended by the Ministers of Tourism; Tom Butime and Martin Mugara as well as the Government Chief Whip,

Hon. Thomas Tayeebwa and over 20 legislators from Rwenzori and other regions, saw an estimated Shs300 million raised.

While giving her contribution of Shs100 million during the event, Among said that there are blessings in building God’s house.

“We may not raise all the Shs2 billion today but with time, we shall complete it,” she said.

She pledged to work with the MPs from Rwenzori region to see to it that the repair of the roof is completed.

“Rwenzori MPs are reliable and I am here because of their reliability. I want to tell you that with this team, the church will be completed,” Among said.

The Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese, Rt. Rev Robert K. Muhiirwa said that the roof has previously undergone repairs and now requires an overhaul.

“Given the complex nature of the roof, engineers have recommended a new roof which will last longer,” said Bishop Muhiirwa.

He added that the church has a sitting capacity of over 5,000 people, hence making their safety important.

“The church is in dire need. Kick-starting this fundraising means we have started a journey of 1,000 miles. Let us not tire until we get there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Among congratulated the King of Tooro, Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV upon his 26 coronation anniversary.

Among who paid a courtesy call on the King on Saturday, 11 September 2021, ahead of his coronation anniversary on Sunday 12 September 2021, pledged to support the Kingdom.

“Parliament of Uganda is a people centered Parliament and we shall work with cultural institutions for the development of the country,” Among said.

King Oyo said the visit by the Deputy Speaker and her delegation is an indicator of solidarity between government and cultural institutions.

“I have said it before that if there is no close partnership between government and cultural institutions, there will be no development,” he said.

King Oyo added that the kingdom enjoys a good working relationship with the central government and pledged to continue working together.