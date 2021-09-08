Ex-housemates #Boma and Tega have seriously been bashed and threatened on social media because of the adulterous acts they committed during their stay in the #BigBrother house.

Boma joined the reality tv show after going through a divorce while Tega joined as the first married woman to grace the show ever.

These two later got romantically involved and since Boma was the kiss and tell type he made sure some housemates got to know about it and so did the viewers. He even alleged that Tega’s P***y smelt like fish.

They did this claiming it’s what the show is about and they were serving highlights, little did they know that whatever they were doing was disgusting to the public hence being seriously judged .On exiting the house their social media page handlers made the accounts private and also switched of the comment sections because they know what was happening.

During an interview Tega’s husband expressed his disappointment towards her acts and so did some socialites and influencers.

Evicted Boma has apologized publicly to the Public, Tega’s family and husband during a radio interview while Tega also broke down when she was apologizing for her acts live on Instagram.

Boma says he is receiving death threats and very unpleasant messages from unknown people which scares him.

This reality show takes place for only 3 months, why couldn’t married Tega wait a little bit longer?

Female housemates who aren’t married were many on the show why did Boma choose to knack the married one which is so disrespectful to the husband.

Anyway these two asked for whatever is happening to them hopefully they will be forgiven but sometimes it’s really not worth it, respect above everything.