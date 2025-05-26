At 16 years old, Birungi is a great example to all and sundry in Uganda and lover of the African culture from a well groomed background as a youth at Elite High School and Uganda’s youth holds a gun of wisdom and creative creature in her thus far.

As the clock ticks and the sun sets and rises regularly, Africa needs young energetic and creative youth with vision to spur it’s pearl and tourism industry to higher masses and Ms Birungi has braved the waters and sleepless nights to inspire youth in loving African Culture as she read books, novels of great influence to inspire fellow colleagues and remain at the pinnacle of Miss High School crown and world over.

A lot is expected out from her – ever seen she smiled off to Miss High School Crown but the teenager has high ambitions – stepping on challenges and remaining at the fore centre of positive thinking and remaining courageous has moved her in places as she is very prolific in writing, literature and lover of nature whose articles formation of her mind have been grasped by many and remains relevant in changing the lives of youth in the modern era.

The Miss High School Birungi holds all the potential and abilities of taking home the maiden Bachelor’s degree in Law from Harvard University in United States of America as she reads a lot and remains prayerful to get sponsorship after high school days and remains a great researcher among her school mate.

Born to Dr. Olive Enid Nabiryo and Dr. Robert Kayiwa in Kampala City, Ms Grace Amber Birungi as she is renowned serves as the Assistant Clubs prefect at Elite High School in senior four and she hold the students accountable in debates relevant to their future needs and aspirations in life thus far.

Born on 31st May 2008, Ms Grace Birungi has tabled down her dreams and as a visionary woman and Miss High School 2004, she hopes that taking home the Barcelors Degree in Law could inspire Africa’s youth from Harvard university which keeps her working hard with her parents and mentorship coaches.

”I have fond and deep affection for tourism and I love nature. I mostly know very well that by emerging the best and walking home with Miss High School crown in 2024 opened doors for me and as an activist for youth empowerment, I hold much interest to study law at Harvard University,” said Grace Amber Birungi who was credited by State Minister for Youth Affairs Balam Barugahara during her visit at Uganda’s Parliament recently.

”She was too intelligent in modelling and too skillful in swimming. For me I am happy with her performance as well as she is among the best students in English discpline at Elite High School,” said Ms Enid Nabiryo, her mother also a greater motivator, mentor and coach to the award winner Birungi.