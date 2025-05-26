The Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, has highlighted the importance of potato and sweetpotato in addressing the nutritional needs of people and improving the livelihoods of different communities.

“Potato and sweetpotato are not just food crops; they are strategic assets in achieving climate resilience, nutrition, and rural transformation,” Hon. Tumwebaze remarked.

He was speaking at the opening of the 13th African Potato Association (APA) Conference, underway at Speke Resort Munyonyo from Monday, May 26 to Friday, May 30, 2025.

The conference has drawn over 300 participants from across the continent, including delegates from South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Mozambique, and Uganda, as well as international delegates from the USA, UK, Netherlands, and other countries.

It is running under the theme: “Fostering Climate-Smart Cropping Systems for Sustainable Potato and Sweetpotato Value Chains.”

Hon. Tumwebaze praised the role of the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), with its network of 16 public agricultural research institutions, in driving innovations in seed development, disease resistance, and climate-smart practices. He cited Uganda’s strong research foundation and high production capacity in sweetpotato—now the third most important crop in the country—as evidence of progress.

He also emphasized the importance of enhancing value addition, minimizing postharvest losses, and establishing better market linkages, especially in response to the growing urban demand for processed products such as crisps and chips.

Dr. Yona Baguma, Director General of NARO and President of the African Potato Association, underscored Uganda’s leading role in agricultural research, particularly in the development of climate-resilient, high-yielding varieties.

“Uganda has developed improved potato varieties, including purple-fleshed and beta-carotene-rich types, that are contributing to the fight against Vitamin A deficiency across Africa,” said Dr. Baguma.

“The generations ahead need sustainable sources of nutrition and protein for both humans and animals. To achieve this, we must secure dedicated and consistent funding for agricultural research.”

He observed that the conference is more than a scientific gathering, describing it as a commitment to building a future where African countries are global leaders in sustainable agriculture.

The conference has also featured an exhibition pavilion, where institutions, innovators, and private sector actors are showcasing cutting-edge solutions in seed systems, mechanization, postharvest technologies, climate-smart agriculture, and value addition. These innovations are designed to strengthen food systems, improve rural livelihoods, and catalyze agro-industrial growth across the continent.

Dr. Kassim Sadik, Deputy Director General for Agricultural Technology Promotion at NARO, emphasized the need for greater private sector involvement in agricultural science. Other notable voices, including Joyce Maru, Regional Director at the International Potato Center (CIP), credited the Government of Uganda for its strong support of science-led development and called for deeper integration of research and market-driven solutions.

Organized by NARO in partnership with the African Potato Association (APA), the conference is supported by leading institutions, including the International Potato Center (CIP), KOPIA, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).