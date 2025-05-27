Tourism Minister Col. Tom Butiime has praised the ‘visionary leadership and political commitment from His Excellency’ in the fight against HIV/Aids which has led to reduction of the prevalence of HIV from 18 percent in the 1990s to the current 5.1 percent.

According to Col. Butiime, new HIV infections have declined by 39 percent and 60 percent since the peak in 1995.

“Despite the HIV burden and challenges the Country faced over the years, Uganda has registered immense success in prevention and control of the HIV and AIDS epidemic,” Col. Butiime said, in a statement read by the ministry’s undersecretary Godfrey Seremba on Monday.

This was during the commemoration of the International Candlelight Day at the National Records and Archives centre in Kampala. The day’s main celebrant was Rev. Can. Gideon Byamugisha, also a testament to living with HIV/AIDS.



“Key factors to this success have been consistent and these are the visionary leadership and political commitment of President Museveni as well as dedicated support and contribution from different stakeholders especially Uganda AIDS Commission, Line Ministries Self Coordinating Entities, Civil Society Organizations, Religious leaders and People living with HIV among others,” who also called on government (MDAs), NGOs, religious and cultural leaders, communities, youths, and individuals to commit their efforts to fight against HIV/AIDS scourge, said.

The commemoration, held under the theme: Ending AIDS by 2030: Building sustainable HIV response’ remembers all those who succumbed to AIDS and stand in solidarity with those affected by HIV in various ways

The theme recognizes the importance of leadership and advocacy done by communities to ensure that HIV sustainable responses towards ending HIV/AIDS.

The day is observed every third Sunday of May.

According to Col. Butiime, the government has prioritized the health of all citizens in the third National Development Plan.

“My call to all stakeholders is to ensure well-coordinated and integrated services to all citizens in the country to reduce duplication and minimize wastage,” he said.

On her part, Ms Doreen Katusiime, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism said they had integrated 0.1 percent of its budget towards HIV/AIDS activities.



These are mainstreamed into the Ministry activities, programmes and projects during the planning and budgeting process.

“HIV/AIDS is considered as one of the crosscutting activities in the Ministry. And as we commemorate International Candlelight Day, we also celebrate: the 26 million lives saved, the 2.8percent million babies born HIV-free, the over 550,000 clients that receive pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV infection and the over 61 percent of women, 40 percent of men, and 1.4 million children that are on lifesaving antiretroviral treatment,” Ms Katusiime said.

The International Candlelight Memorial Day by the Ministry will be an annual event in which the Ministry will be fighting and creating awareness about HIV/AIDS scourge.