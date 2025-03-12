The Kiromo Tenz Choice Awards are set to take place on May 10th at Lugogo, bringing together teens from all over the country to celebrate their favorite stars.
These awards are a product of the numerous school tours the brand has conducted over the years, giving young people a voice to amplify their favorite artists, entertainers, and personalities.
Who’s leading the Nominations?
The music category is highly competitive, with top names like Fik Fameika, Joshua Baraka, Ava Peace, Alien Skin, and Elijah Kitaka dominating multiple nominations.
Kapeke, Winnie Wa Mummy, and Nandor Love are leading the breakthrough artist and song categories, showing how the new generation is shaking up the industry.
In the media section, NBS Youth Voice, NTV T Nation, and NBS After 5 battle for the hottest TV show, while MC Ollo, Douglas Lwanga, and Pam Malaika are in the race for Teeniez Hottest TV Personality.
The fashion and lifestyle categories see top stylists like Oscar Kampala, Abryanz, and Pharaoh Collection competing for Teenz Celebrity Stylist, while Fik Fameika, Ava Peace, and Real Hømmie lead the Most Fashionable Celebrity race.
Voting will happen in schools as teens make their voices heard, and for the first time ever, school categories will be determined live on stage! This includes exciting competitions for:
Mr. & Miss High School
Mr. & Miss Teen
Best High School Dance Group
Best High School Rapper
Full list of Nominees
Music Category
Teenz Artist of the Year
Fik Fameika
Joshua Baraka
Ava Peace
Nandor Love
Elija Kitaka
Alien Skin
Teenz Male Artist
Fik Fameika
Joshua Baraka
Elija Kitaka
Alien Skin
Ray G
Rickman Manrick
Anknown
Feffe Busi
Acidic Vokoz
Kapeke
Teenz Female Artist
Ava Peace
Sheebah Karungi
Karole Kasita
Vinka
Nandor Love
Winnie Wa Mummy
Azawi
Teenz Hottest Song
Jiggy Vibes Remix – Tojo 256, Sean Offixial, Ole Jiggy
Muzabibu – Tom Dee
Kinawolovu – Nandor Love
Diigi Iv – Joshua Baraka ft Mr Tee
Dawa – Elija Kitaka
Forever – Ray G ft Megatone
Nonda Alinetwalira – Liam Voice
Tabbu – Dax Vibes ft Ava Peace
Hoozambe – D Star ft Mudra
Masavu – Azawi
Lukusuta – Stream of Life
Wuhu – Winnie Wa Mummy ft Mudra
Swiriri – Kapeke ft Rickman
Obuti – Crysto Panda
Teenz Breakout Artist
Kapeke
Gloria Bugie
Ava Peace
Nandor Love
Biswanka
Dax Vibes
Pretty Banks
Winnie Wa Mummy
Creamsoft
Teenz Music Group/ Duo
Benty Boys
Uga Boys
B2C
Wiz Kadayo, SLP, 1981 BC
Teenz Gospel Artist/Song
Lukusuta – Stream of Life
God Ye Buddy – Swangz All Star ft Levixone
Binene – Ntate
Hallelujah – Levixone
Gwe Katonda – Stream of Life ft Pr. Wilson Bugembe
Queen – Zabuli
Volume – General Music
Kwara kwara – Eli Bulamu ft Pr Wilson Bugembe
Teenz Hottest Collaboration
Jiggy Vibes Remix – Tojo 256, Ole Jiggy, Sean Offixial
Nalumansi – SLP, 1981, Wiz Kadayo
Swiriri – Kapeke ft Rickman
Freezing – Anknown ft Lydia Jazmine
Wuhu – Winnie Wa Mummy ft Mudra
Forever – Ray G ft Megatone
Sipimika – Sheebah ft Young Mulo
Tabbu – Dax Vibes ft Ava Peace
Batuleke – Ava Peace, Winnie Nwagi, Vinka
Diigi Iv – Joshua Baraka ft Mr Tee
Style – John Blaq ft Pia Pounds
Teenz Songwriter
Nandor Love
Mudra
Daddy Andre
Nickolair
Dokta Brain
Teenz Song Producer
Nessim Pan
ÃRTÎÑ Pro
Bang Boi
Daddy Andre
Genee
Media Category
Teenz TV Station
NBS TV
Galaxy TV
NTV
Magic 1
Spark TV
Sanyuka TV
Teenz Radio Station
NRG
Galaxy FM
NXT Radio
Sanyu FM
Kiis FM
Capital FM
Teenz Hottest Tv Show
NBS Youth Voice
NTV T Nation
NBS After 5
NTV The Beat
Galaxy TV The Blaze Up
Cheza.com – Spark TV
Sanyuka TV Tuli Luno
Teenz Hottest Radio Show
The AM Show – NRG
Mid Morning Tukone – Galaxy FM
Evening Rush – Galaxy FM
NRG Circle – NRG
The Next Brunch – NXT Radio
Teenz Hottest Tv Personality
MC Ollo (NBS TV)
Pam Malaika (NTV)
Linda Dane (NTV)
Viana Indi (NBS TV)
Douglas Lwanga (NBS TV)
Kheem GK (Spark TV)
Teenz Hottest Radio Personality
Crysto Panda (NRG)
Etania (NRG)
Mr Henry (Galaxy FM)
MC Casmir (NXT Radio)
Viana Indi (NXT Radio)
Evelyn MC (Dembe FM)
Teenz Hottest Dj
Etania Life of the Party
DJ Vanz
DJ Roja
DJ Liquid
DJ Mayson
Lynda Dane
DJ Magic Touch
DJ Mercy Pro
Entertainment Categories
Teenz Hottest Movie
Against My Dream – Seeta High
The Legends – Elite High
Teenz Tv Series
Damalie
Young, Famous & African
Sanyu
Prestige
Suubi: The Shuttered Dream
Teenz Hottest Actor/Actress
Ethan Kavuma
Housen
Kyomuhendo Praise
Rita Nabaguzi
Melissa Nakabiri
Teenz Hottest Comedian
Maulana & Reign
Madrat & Chiko
Merry Hearts Tombeto
Teacher Mpamire
Dr. Hillary Okello
Teenz Hottest Dancer/Group
Zyra Baby
Winnie Wa Mummy
Ken Moves
Ivo Official
Basset Fame
Triplets Ghetto Kids
Masaka Dance Kids
Trojans Dancers
Culture Dancers
Teenz Hottest Mc/Event Host
MC Ollo
Tojo 256
Viani Indi
Evelyn MC
Josh MC
Timkash
MC Real Kennie
Bavis MC
MC Costner
MC Kacheche
MC Casmir
Sheila Salta
MC Benjhi
Teenz Sports Personality
Joshua Cheptegei
Alpha Thierry Ssali
Peruth Chemutai
Dennis Omedi
Fashion and lifestyle categories
Teenz Most Fashionable Celebrity
Fik Fameika
Real Hømmie
Sheila Gashumba
Umrah Murungi
Hana Karema
Ava Peace
Kapeke
Teenz Celebrity Stylist
Oscar Kampala
Abryanz
Top Stylist
Pharaoh collection
Ronnie Cham
Cloth Hub
Teenz Brand( Apparel/ Gadgets)
Dice
Oxygen
Bansita
Yego
Black
Mazima sneakers
Abryanz
Teenz Hottest Dancehall Song
Hozambe – D star Ft Mudra
Kamasu – Alien skin
Kinawolovu – Nandor love
Enkudi – Lil Pazo
All over you – Vinka
Omuzabibu – Tom Dee
Jiggy vibes remix – Tojo 256, Sean Offixial, Ole Jiggy
Teenz Dancehall Artist
Mudra
Ava Peace
Alien skin
Fik Gaza
Nandor love
Teenz Hip Hop/ Rap Song
Tewepima Nange – Da Agent
Shu Remix – Kapeke ft Fik Fameika
Buwato- Recho Ray
Swiriri – Kapeke ft Rickman
Nalumansi – 1981 BC, SLp, wiz Kadayo
Kontola – Mozelo kid ft Fik Fameika
Teenz Hiphop Artist
Fik Fameika
Da Agent
Recho Ray
Feffe busi
Kapeke
Recho Ray
SLP, 1981 bc , wiz Kadayo
Teenz Contemporary Rnb/ Urban Song
Rest of my life – Biswanka
It’s okay – acidic vokoz
Tabbu – Ava Peace ft Dax vibes
Adam – Anknown
Believer – Anknown
Maria – Vyrota
Ku nya – King Saha ft Mudra
Dawa – Elija Kitaka
Nona alinetwalira – Liam Voice
Forever – Ray G ft Megaton
Pretty – king Saha ft Feffe busi
Teenz Contemporary Rnb/ Urban Artist
Anknown
Vyrota
Joshua Baraka
Elija kitaka
Dax vibes
Acidic vokoz
Ray G
Biswanka
The stage is set for the biggest teen awards event of the year! Who will take home the trophies? Voting is happening in schools, and the winners will be crowned LIVE on May 10th in Lugogo!
