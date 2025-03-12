These awards are a product of the numerous school tours the brand has conducted over the years, giving young people a voice to amplify their favorite artists, entertainers, and personalities.

Who’s leading the Nominations?

The music category is highly competitive, with top names like Fik Fameika, Joshua Baraka, Ava Peace, Alien Skin, and Elijah Kitaka dominating multiple nominations.

Kapeke, Winnie Wa Mummy, and Nandor Love are leading the breakthrough artist and song categories, showing how the new generation is shaking up the industry.

In the media section, NBS Youth Voice, NTV T Nation, and NBS After 5 battle for the hottest TV show, while MC Ollo, Douglas Lwanga, and Pam Malaika are in the race for Teeniez Hottest TV Personality.

The fashion and lifestyle categories see top stylists like Oscar Kampala, Abryanz, and Pharaoh Collection competing for Teenz Celebrity Stylist, while Fik Fameika, Ava Peace, and Real Hømmie lead the Most Fashionable Celebrity race.

Voting will happen in schools as teens make their voices heard, and for the first time ever, school categories will be determined live on stage! This includes exciting competitions for:

Mr. & Miss High School

Mr. & Miss Teen

Best High School Dance Group

Best High School Rapper

Full list of Nominees

Music Category

Teenz Artist of the Year

Fik Fameika

Joshua Baraka

Ava Peace

Nandor Love

Elija Kitaka

Alien Skin

Teenz Male Artist

Fik Fameika

Joshua Baraka

Elija Kitaka

Alien Skin

Ray G

Rickman Manrick

Anknown

Feffe Busi

Acidic Vokoz

Kapeke

Teenz Female Artist

Ava Peace

Sheebah Karungi

Karole Kasita

Vinka

Nandor Love

Winnie Wa Mummy

Azawi

Teenz Hottest Song

Jiggy Vibes Remix – Tojo 256, Sean Offixial, Ole Jiggy

Muzabibu – Tom Dee

Kinawolovu – Nandor Love

Diigi Iv – Joshua Baraka ft Mr Tee

Dawa – Elija Kitaka

Forever – Ray G ft Megatone

Nonda Alinetwalira – Liam Voice

Tabbu – Dax Vibes ft Ava Peace

Hoozambe – D Star ft Mudra

Masavu – Azawi

Lukusuta – Stream of Life

Wuhu – Winnie Wa Mummy ft Mudra

Swiriri – Kapeke ft Rickman

Obuti – Crysto Panda

Teenz Breakout Artist

Kapeke

Gloria Bugie

Ava Peace

Nandor Love

Biswanka

Dax Vibes

Pretty Banks

Winnie Wa Mummy

Creamsoft

Teenz Music Group/ Duo

Benty Boys

Uga Boys

B2C

Wiz Kadayo, SLP, 1981 BC

Teenz Gospel Artist/Song

Lukusuta – Stream of Life

God Ye Buddy – Swangz All Star ft Levixone

Binene – Ntate

Hallelujah – Levixone

Gwe Katonda – Stream of Life ft Pr. Wilson Bugembe

Queen – Zabuli

Volume – General Music

Kwara kwara – Eli Bulamu ft Pr Wilson Bugembe

Teenz Hottest Collaboration

Jiggy Vibes Remix – Tojo 256, Ole Jiggy, Sean Offixial

Nalumansi – SLP, 1981, Wiz Kadayo

Swiriri – Kapeke ft Rickman

Freezing – Anknown ft Lydia Jazmine

Wuhu – Winnie Wa Mummy ft Mudra

Forever – Ray G ft Megatone

Sipimika – Sheebah ft Young Mulo

Tabbu – Dax Vibes ft Ava Peace

Batuleke – Ava Peace, Winnie Nwagi, Vinka

Diigi Iv – Joshua Baraka ft Mr Tee

Style – John Blaq ft Pia Pounds

Teenz Songwriter

Nandor Love

Mudra

Daddy Andre

Nickolair

Dokta Brain

Teenz Song Producer

Nessim Pan

ÃRTÎÑ Pro

Bang Boi

Daddy Andre

Genee

Media Category

Teenz TV Station

NBS TV

Galaxy TV

NTV

Magic 1

Spark TV

Sanyuka TV

Teenz Radio Station

NRG

Galaxy FM

NXT Radio

Sanyu FM

Kiis FM

Capital FM

Teenz Hottest Tv Show

NBS Youth Voice

NTV T Nation

NBS After 5

NTV The Beat

Galaxy TV The Blaze Up

Cheza.com – Spark TV

Sanyuka TV Tuli Luno

Teenz Hottest Radio Show

The AM Show – NRG

Mid Morning Tukone – Galaxy FM

Evening Rush – Galaxy FM

NRG Circle – NRG

The Next Brunch – NXT Radio

Teenz Hottest Tv Personality

MC Ollo (NBS TV)

Pam Malaika (NTV)

Linda Dane (NTV)

Viana Indi (NBS TV)

Douglas Lwanga (NBS TV)

Kheem GK (Spark TV)

Teenz Hottest Radio Personality

Crysto Panda (NRG)

Etania (NRG)

Mr Henry (Galaxy FM)

MC Casmir (NXT Radio)

Viana Indi (NXT Radio)

Evelyn MC (Dembe FM)

Teenz Hottest Dj

Etania Life of the Party

DJ Vanz

DJ Roja

DJ Liquid

DJ Mayson

Lynda Dane

DJ Magic Touch

DJ Mercy Pro

Entertainment Categories

Teenz Hottest Movie

Against My Dream – Seeta High

The Legends – Elite High

Teenz Tv Series

Damalie

Young, Famous & African

Sanyu

Prestige

Suubi: The Shuttered Dream

Teenz Hottest Actor/Actress

Ethan Kavuma

Housen

Kyomuhendo Praise

Rita Nabaguzi

Melissa Nakabiri

Teenz Hottest Comedian

Maulana & Reign

Madrat & Chiko

Merry Hearts Tombeto

Teacher Mpamire

Dr. Hillary Okello

Teenz Hottest Dancer/Group

Zyra Baby

Winnie Wa Mummy

Ken Moves

Ivo Official

Basset Fame

Triplets Ghetto Kids

Masaka Dance Kids

Trojans Dancers

Culture Dancers

Teenz Hottest Mc/Event Host

MC Ollo

Tojo 256

Viani Indi

Evelyn MC

Josh MC

Timkash

MC Real Kennie

Bavis MC

MC Costner

MC Kacheche

MC Casmir

Sheila Salta

MC Benjhi

Teenz Sports Personality

Joshua Cheptegei

Alpha Thierry Ssali

Peruth Chemutai

Dennis Omedi

Fashion and lifestyle categories

Teenz Most Fashionable Celebrity

Fik Fameika

Real Hømmie

Sheila Gashumba

Umrah Murungi

Hana Karema

Ava Peace

Kapeke

Teenz Celebrity Stylist

Oscar Kampala

Abryanz

Top Stylist

Pharaoh collection

Ronnie Cham

Cloth Hub

Teenz Brand( Apparel/ Gadgets)

Dice

Oxygen

Bansita

Yego

Black

Mazima sneakers

Abryanz

Teenz Hottest Dancehall Song

Hozambe – D star Ft Mudra

Kamasu – Alien skin

Kinawolovu – Nandor love

Enkudi – Lil Pazo

All over you – Vinka

Omuzabibu – Tom Dee

Jiggy vibes remix – Tojo 256, Sean Offixial, Ole Jiggy

Teenz Dancehall Artist

Mudra

Ava Peace

Alien skin

Fik Gaza

Nandor love

Teenz Hip Hop/ Rap Song

Tewepima Nange – Da Agent

Shu Remix – Kapeke ft Fik Fameika

Buwato- Recho Ray

Swiriri – Kapeke ft Rickman

Nalumansi – 1981 BC, SLp, wiz Kadayo

Kontola – Mozelo kid ft Fik Fameika

Teenz Hiphop Artist

Fik Fameika

Da Agent

Recho Ray

Feffe busi

Kapeke

Recho Ray

SLP, 1981 bc , wiz Kadayo

Teenz Contemporary Rnb/ Urban Song

Rest of my life – Biswanka

It’s okay – acidic vokoz

Tabbu – Ava Peace ft Dax vibes

Adam – Anknown

Believer – Anknown

Maria – Vyrota

Ku nya – King Saha ft Mudra

Dawa – Elija Kitaka

Nona alinetwalira – Liam Voice

Forever – Ray G ft Megaton

Pretty – king Saha ft Feffe busi

Teenz Contemporary Rnb/ Urban Artist

Anknown

Vyrota

Joshua Baraka

Elija kitaka

Dax vibes

Acidic vokoz

Ray G

Biswanka

The stage is set for the biggest teen awards event of the year! Who will take home the trophies? Voting is happening in schools, and the winners will be crowned LIVE on May 10th in Lugogo!