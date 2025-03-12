Faridah Nambi, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer in the Kawempe North parliamentary by-election, has emerged as a determined figure in Kawempe’s political landscape.

With a promise to transform the gritty, resilient constituency of Kawempe North, Nambi blends grassroots ambition with the weight of a prominent political lineage. As voters prepare to cast their ballots on March 13, her campaign has drawn both fervent support and sharp skepticism, spotlighting a candidate who claims she can bridge the gap between government resources and a community long overlooked.

Her education

Nambi’s educational background lays a foundation for her political aspirations. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Makerere University, one of Uganda’s most prestigious institutions, where she honed skills in management and economics—tools she says equip her to tackle Kawempe’s chronic issues like unemployment and poor infrastructure. Her academic journey reflects a focus on practical governance, a trait she emphasizes when addressing voters about job creation and service delivery.

Her work history, though less publicized, reveals a blend of private-sector experience and political involvement.

Before stepping into the electoral spotlight, Nambi worked in logistics and supply chain management, roles that required organizational acumen and problem-solving—skills she now pledges to apply to Kawempe’s sanitation woes and flood-prone streets.

Her political career gained traction in 2021 when she ran unsuccessfully for the Kampala Woman MP seat, losing to the National Unity Platform’s Shamim Malende. That defeat, she says, was a lesson in resilience, fueling her current bid with a renewed focus on door-to-door campaigning, a strategy she touts as her edge in this race.

Family

Family ties are a cornerstone of Nambi’s identity—and a point of contention. She is the daughter of Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo, the NRM’s National Vice Chairman and a towering figure in Uganda’s ruling party. Critics argue her candidacy is a product of dynastic privilege, a claim she counters by insisting her father’s influence is a resource, not a crutch. “I’m here to serve, not to inherit,” she told supporters at a rally in Mbogo Muslim Primary School grounds on March 11, flanked by President Yoweri Museveni, who campaigned for her. Her family’s deep NRM roots amplify her access to power, but she insists her vision for Kawempe—cleaner streets, youth skilling hubs, and better housing—stands on its own merit.

Service record

Service to her community is a recurring theme in Nambi’s pitch. She has pledged to address Kawempe’s long-standing challenges, from garbage pileups to inadequate drainage, issues she claims she’s already begun tackling through local initiatives. Her campaign highlights her hands-on approach, with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja praising her as a “conduit for development” during a rally in Bwaise on March 9. Nambi’s promises resonate in a constituency where over 60% of voters are under 35, a demographic hungry for tangible change after decades of opposition dominance.

What makes Nambi stand out is her ability to straddle two worlds: the NRM’s elite machinery and Kawempe’s rough-and-tumble streets. Her campaign has surged in recent days, buoyed by Museveni’s endorsement and a shift in momentum after independent candidate Hanifa Karadi reportedly dropped out in her favor. Yet, detractors question her authenticity, pointing to her late entry into Kawempe’s political fray and her privileged background.

On X, supporters laud her sanitation and education pledges, while skeptics brand her an outsider propped up by party muscle.

As the by-election nears, Nambi’s challenge is clear: to convince Kawempe North—a stronghold the NRM has never won since 2005—that she’s more than a name. With a blend of ambition, access, and a promise to deliver, she’s betting her education, experience, and family clout can rewrite the constituency’s future. Whether voters see her as a beacon of hope or a symbol of entitlement will decide if Kawempe changes forever.