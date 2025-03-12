“My humble request to you- a wish Eriya himself often expressed — is that you guide the country towards a peaceful and orderly transition of power, as a lasting legacy to the nation you have both served with dedication.”

These were the words of former Minister and Sheema North legislator, Sir. Richard Kaijuka, to President Yoweri Museveni during the memorial service for the late former First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs/East African Community Affairs, Rt. Hon. Eriya Kategaya, at Kololo Independence grounds last Thursday.

Kategaya was RO 002 in the NRA, a participant in the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) and the NRA bushwar. He was, as well, famously a childhood friend and schoolmate of the young Yoweri Museveni who was to be, subsequently, his supremo in the liberation struggles and on assumption of Government from 1986. He passed on in 2013 and was buried with full honours back home in Itojo, Ruhama, Ntungamo district.

Except for a departure in principle over the idea of expunging the term limit on the Presidency in the build up to the 2006 elections, Kategaya and Museveni remained friends, as though bound by the traditional Ankole blood pact.

On the very important issue of a (peaceful) transition as appealed for by Kaijuka; this is a matter that elicits much interest and even falsely treated as a taboo subject when addressing the president. Kaijuka and his mates that served in the NRM Government are honourable personalities whose word weighs. They are respected and, indeed, they contributed a lot to the liberation of the country and later served with President Museveni. I will never forget the gesture where Kaijuka facilitated Museveni to escape days after Idi Amin had captured power in 1971. You never know what could have happened had this help not come through for the uneasy young revolutionary whose instincts had told him there was imminent to himself and the country at large.

In the circumstances, Kaijuka stayed put in Uganda throughout Amin’s time, working as a banker. It was the same in the second liberation struggle. But he made logistical contributions to the struggles for which he must be appreciated. I hope to meet up with him in person to thank him.

On the transition as it is today, I am not aware of anybody interested in or committed to the same than President Museveni. He is transition and peaceful transfer of power personified. From his early revolutionary days, including on the day he fled from Amin’s clutches, what was he advocating for? A peaceful transition! Amin hadn’t gone through elections to assume power; nor had Obote in 1966-67. The early post-independence leaders had preempted any chance for Ugandans to see a smooth handover of power, since there were no elections or consensus.

Young Museveni had foreseen the outcome of this mistake and quickly set out to correct it. Unfortunately, Amin had no concept of democracy at all and had to go the way he came. Then came subsequent “short term” leaders who could neither hold the country together nor promise viable transitional arrangements.

Obote’s second term opened with a reasonable orderly transition since he took over from Muwanga/Presidential commission of three (Polycarp Nyamuconco, Saulo Musoke and Wacha Olwol), much as the electoral results were controversial. And because of the shaky state the country was in and the uncertain state of his control over the country’s affairs, human rights and democratic credentials, a coup by his own Generals, Okello Lutwa and Olara Okello, was inevitable. And then, on January 26, 1986, Museveni/NRA took over again, as a result of the OKello’s failure to take charge even for the short time they held the power reigns and his willingness to talk peace with them to end the bush war.

For all this time, Museveni’s feet were literally off the ground as he strived to see that Uganda joins other nations on the world map that were enjoying functional democracy and stability, which are the bedrock of any sensible transition. Without stability, who will preside over a transition and how long would it last if not built on firm pillars?

The “fundamental change” of 1986 marked the preparatory stage for the first orderly transition in Uganda which came about in 1986 after a decade of multitasking on the part of Museveni and the contribution of various players like Kaijuka, Dr. Besigye, Kategaya, Col. Amanya Mushega, including members of non-NRM groups like Dr. Paul K. Ssemogerere, Abu Mayanja, Ssebaana Kizito, who served in the NRM administration.

During the same era, President Museveni was both fighting insurgent groups like Kony’s LRA, Lakwena’s Holy Spirit Movement, FUNA, NALU, UPA, UNRF and engaging them, or (with) others to embrace peace-to create ground for all-inclusive, smooth transition. What was this all about? Send a clear message that change of Government in Uganda should nolonger be with the barrel of the gun but democratic processes.

Since then, there have been transitions every five years (with elections contested by various political formations and individuals) with President Museveni being the winner, no doubt due to his protracted effort to see sanity restored in the country.

Therefore, I belong in the category of those who believe that there is no controversy around transition and that this shouldn’t worry us. Our Constitution provides for procedures which align well with the democratic dispensation we enjoy. And we can’t talk of Constitutionalism without paying tribute to President Museveni looking at the timeline of his involvement in redeeming Uganda.

Kategaya and Kaijuka, among others, cannot have been mistaken to side with President Museveni from way back and when he was literally a nobody. His ideals must have captivated them enough to take risks the way they did. Where they may have disagreed, that’s part of the democratic culture. And when it comes to dialogue, compromise, consultation, team-building and inclusiveness, nobody beats the President. These are the building blocks for peaceful transfer of power!

President Museveni is committed to a legacy of a functional Uganda where transition is not just in name or face but which is also seen in the lives of Ugandans. That takes time to construct. All those interested in leadership should come forth and compete in the civil-political sphere. Museveni is doing his part to create the condusive environment despite the undertones by competitors which aim to inflame Ugandans and sow seeds that may sprout into unpredictable outcomes detrimental to the “transitional gains” we have in place.

Those people should also be asked not to attempt to distabilise Uganda but to subject themselves to the will of Ugandans the way Museveni unwearyingly does.

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Spokesperson

