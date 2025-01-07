The Katikkiro made the remarks today during a meeting with singer Spice Diana at Bulange, Mengo, where she invited him to her upcoming concert marking 10 years in music.

Speaking on the recent fights involving prominent artists, Katikkiro Mayiga expressed concern over the growing hooliganism, which he said now has started threatening to undermine the industry. He appealed to artists to resolve their disputes peacefully, warning of dire consequences if such conflicts persist.

“Why don’t you come here and sort out your problems? This is your home,” Mayiga said. “What is that which is hard to solve that makes you hold pangas and destroy property? What if life is lost in such fights?”

The Katikkiro emphasized that violent clashes could deter fans from supporting their favorite artists. “These fights are going to drive away revelers who want to support your music by attending your concerts. For instance, if I were to attend an Alien Skin concert, something bad might happen to me. Why can’t such issues be resolved? I believe there are many people capable of mediating these conflicts,” he added.

Mayiga also discouraged musicians from relying on gangs or engaging in acts of hooliganism, urging them to focus on nurturing their talent instead. Reflecting on the rise of Alien Skin, he shared, “I first heard of Alien Skin last year when I was in the US. Someone sent me a video of Pallaso, who had just been invited by the Kabaka to perform at his birthday, slapping another singer. I asked who the singer was, and I was told it was Alien Skin.”

He lamented that while the Mayanja family is rich in talent, their focus on conflicts could derail their progress. “The Mayanja family has talent, and we want to see them using it at an international level, singing on world-class platforms in Hollywood, South Africa. But we don’t expect them to fight. If you mix hooliganism and fighting with nurturing your talents, it’s already a dead end.”

Mayiga further cautioned artists to steer clear of politics, describing it as a “home of vultures.” He warned that politicians often exploit celebrities for their fame but abandon them once their objectives are achieved. “Politicians come to you because you have fame. You hand over your hard-earned fame to politicians to use you, and they will drop you after reaching their intended goals. By then, it might be too late to get back on track,” he said.

He advised musicians to exercise caution, even when supporting political candidates, to avoid being used as tools for political gain. “I sense a political element in these fights. But if you die or get permanent damages, those you are fighting for will drop you and get others,” Mayiga warned.

Meanwhile, the Katikkiro encouraged artists to focus on developing their talent and building careers that can elevate Uganda’s music industry to global heights.