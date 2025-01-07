The Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja has called on student leaders to prioritize patriotism, urging that this will help them to be better leaders of Uganda.

“As Ugandans, we don’t have any second home we call our motherland apart from Uganda. Even those who have citizenship in America, they are called Americans with Ugandan origin,” she said.

Rt. Hon. Nabbanja made the call today while delivering a lecture of opportunity to over 800 student leaders from various Higher institutions of learning, who are undergoing a patriotism training program at Nkumba University.

The Prime Minister encouraged the student leaders to be ambassadors of patriotism in their universities by promoting its values and ensuring that they inspire others to love Uganda.

“You should defend, serve and love Uganda. Even when you get a small job here,do it proudly and passionately because you will be serving your country,“ she said.

“We are lucky to be Ugandans because of its fertile soils and good climate and whatever thing a human being needs, we have it in Uganda. We thank President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his good leadership.”

Rt. Hon. Nabbanja further advised the student leaders to live exemplary lives and prioritize the welfare of those they serve. She emphasized the importance of leading with integrity, accountability and selflessness, urging them to put the interests of their people above personal gain.

She encouraged the young leaders to become beacons of hope and positive change in their communities, inspiring others through their character and actions.

“I want to tell you that this is the best course you have ever studied. Some of us are also products of this very program and it has helped us to be where we are today,” the Prime Minister noted.

“Once you understand patriotism, Pan Africanism, democracy and socio-economic transformation you will never go wrong.”

Rt. Hon. Nabbanja further commended Ms. Hellen Seku, the Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) and President Museveni for spearheading the promotion of the patriotism program and finding it fit to organize a training for student leaders.

She emphasized the importance of living responsibly and making informed choices, advising the trainees to prioritize their health and well-being, particularly by protecting themselves against diseases like HIV/AIDS.

“HIV/AIDS is real, I want to advise you to be careful with your lives, plan well for your lives, learn what to do, when and how. I assure you if I had not consciously lived my life I wouldn’t be here and I would miss to be what I am today,” she said.

According to Ms. Seku, the training, which commenced on January 3, 2025, aims to equip student leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to become informed and patriotic leaders.

It is part of the NSPC efforts to promote patriotism and national unity within the country.

“The training emphasizes the importance of civic responsibility and encourages young leaders to actively participate in building a better future for Uganda,” she said.

President Museveni and the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni will officially close the training on January 17, 2025.