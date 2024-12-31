As the year draws to a close, Ugandans are gearing up for a thrilling finale to 2024 with the highly anticipated POWERBALL Rolldown, set to take place on December 31st. This special event promises a UGX 100 million windfall for lucky players, even if the UGX 1.2 billion jackpot remains unclaimed in the final draw of the year.

ITHUBA Uganda, the operator of the Uganda National Lottery, officially confirmed this exciting year-end event, which offers a guaranteed prize pool despite the grand jackpot not being won. With millions of Ugandans hoping for a life-changing win, this unique rolldown feature ensures that the fun and opportunities continue, offering substantial prizes across several divisions.

Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda, spoke to the nation about the significance of this special draw. “As we approach the end of 2024, the UGX 100 million rolldown provides one last opportunity for Ugandans to make their dreams come true before the new year,” she said.

“We are thrilled to give our players the chance to become part of the growing list of multimillionaires we’ve helped create throughout this year.”

Since the launch of the rolldown feature in November, ITHUBA Uganda has been delivering life-changing prizes, strengthening the POWERBALL’s reputation as a game that transforms lives. The December 31st draw is the culmination of this successful initiative, reflecting ITHUBA’s continued commitment to enriching lives and offering a chance for everyone to start the new year with a fresh perspective.

This year’s POWERBALL Rolldown is not just about the jackpot—it’s a chance for winners to claim substantial prizes even if the grand prize isn’t hit. If the UGX 1.2 billion jackpot goes unclaimed, the prize will roll down to the next prize division. This ensures that the UGX 100 million will be shared among those who match the most numbers, giving players better chances of winning.

The key feature of the Rolldown is the guaranteed roll of the jackpot prize into lower divisions, allowing for multiple winners to share in the spoils. The more numbers a player matches, the higher their share of the prize. The rolldown continues until winners are found in each prize division.

The Power of Participation

The UGX 100 million Rolldown isn’t just a big cash giveaway—it represents a chance to be part of a movement that’s changing lives.

ITHUBA Uganda is proud to offer this opportunity to players across the country, and encourages everyone to participate, no matter their experience with the game.

“Even if you’ve never played before, this is the perfect time to start,” said Van Trotsenburg. “We’re offering all Ugandans a shot at starting 2025 on the right note, with a win that could change their life forever.”

How to Participate

Getting involved in the POWERBALL Rolldown is easy, with several ways to purchase tickets:

Visit Authorized Retailers: Powerball tickets are available at official Uganda National Lottery retailers.

Use Digital Platforms: Players can also purchase tickets by dialing *278# or visiting the official Uganda National Lottery website at nationallottery.go.ug.

Tickets are priced at just UGX 1,000, making it accessible to a wide range of players.

To see if you’re a winner, don’t forget to tune in to the live draw on NBS TV at 8:57 PM on December 31st. Alternatively, the draw will be broadcast live on the Uganda National Lottery’s YouTube channel.

With the clock ticking down on 2024, the POWERBALL Rolldown offers Ugandans a thrilling opportunity to finish the year with a bang. Whether you’re playing for the jackpot or one of the many other prizes, this could be your chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.

This year’s series of rolldowns has already seen life-changing wins, further solidifying the Uganda National Lottery’s commitment to transforming lives and creating wealth opportunities for everyday players. The December 31st POWERBALL Rolldown is the perfect ending to a year full of excitement and hope.

As Ugandans eagerly await the final draw of 2024, many are reflecting on the possibilities that come with the UGX 100 million prize and the hope it brings for a brighter future. The clock is ticking—could you be the next lucky winner?