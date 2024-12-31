Aspiring Woman MP Rubanda District, Ms. Jacqueline Katabazi has repeated her earlier commitment to maintain calm and peaceful election campaigns ahead of the 2026 general election, despite provocations from rival political camps.

She was speaking on Sunday as the Chief Guest at a fundraising ceremony for the Priests’ House at Kibuzigye Catholic Sub Parish in Hamuhambo Town Council. The Church is preparing to be promoted to Parish level with a mission to save Christians from trekking the long journeys in search of Priestly services from Kakore Rugambwa Parisd in Hamurwa Town Council.

Ms. Katabazi who is also the wife of Deputy Director General ISO Col. Emmy Katabazi cautioned her supporters against engaging in acts of violence, insisting that violence is a tactic for losers.

Her statements came after a number of her supporters have reportedly been attacked and physically assaulted by people believed to be political agents of the incumbent Rubanda District Woman Mp Prossy Akampurira.

“I’m sure that we have and we are going to have more support enough to win the coming election, so do not drift away from our original plan,” Ms. Katabazi said.

She further asked her supporters to avoid yielding to provocation from rival camps.

“Let those who want to use violence use it, but do not react. If they abuse you, do not abuse them back. I believe God’s favor is upon me, and he will surely bring me the victory to represent the people of Rubanda District in Parliament” she added.

Ms. Katabazi also cautioned the electorate against selling their votes to the highest bidder, adding that it causes regrets since it usually results in incompetent leadership. She said that those who buy their way into parliament end up serving their own interests for the five years they spend in office, leaving little or no impact on the people they represent.

A total of Shs. 11.9 Million was raised to facilitate construction of the Priests’ hoiuse at Kibuzigye Catholic Sub Parish.

The Church Catechist Augustino Byarugaba revealed that the Contractor Genesis Ug. Ltd had not asked any money from them, apart from the 140 bags of cement which were provided to him at the start of the construction project. He said that construction works were expected to be complete by the end of January 2025.

According to Mbabazi Silver, Chairman Kibuzigye Sub Parish Council, the Priests House valued at Shs. 363 million had Six self contained rooms, a Chappel, sitting, and dining rooms.

Meanwhile, the Priest of Kakore Rugambwa Parish Rev. Fr. Maniragaba Deusdedit who presided over the Church Mass, expressed gratitude to the Christians, and special appreciation to Ms. Jacqueline Katabazi for accepting to be their Chief Guest at the Fundraising Ceremony.

Fr. Deusdedit explained that the Priests House was mandatory for any Catholic Community seeking to be given a Church Parish.