Kampala, December 9, 2024, Ugandan music lovers are in for an early Christmas treat, as African music icon Bebe Cool has announced the release of his first single, Circumference, off his upcoming music album.

Bebe Cool made the announcement at a press conference held at the Next Media Park in Naguru.

The singer stated that Circumference will drop this Friday, December 13th, across different music streaming platforms.Circumference was produced by Nigerian singer and producer PhilKeyz and combines key elements of Afrobeats sound.

PhilKeyz is not a new name on the Afrobeats scene, having worked with artists such as Kizz Daniels on songs such as Lie, Nesesari, and the 2023 viral single Cough.

Bebe Cool’s Circumference is yet another step by the artist to redefine his sound and try out new things to sell Ugandan music to the world.In his address at the press conference, Bebe Cool highlighted that he did his new album out of passion and the endless pursuit to break boundaries with his music.

“If anyone is out there asking, “Why now?!” Let me make this very clear—I’ve got nothing to prove. Not politically. Not culturally. Not financially. And certainly not musically. I’m doing this purely because I love it. I have challenged myself to push boundaries with a new sound and professionalism that sets the bar where it should be,” the star said.

This year, Ugandan music has faced backlash from the media for the sheer lack of depth and overall creativity; however, Bebe Cool says with his new music, he will set new standards.

“This is an exciting time for the Ugandan music industry, because I’m here to set a new standard—the standard—of what it means to be an African music legend.”

The single is a glimpse of what Bebe Cool has been working on and the direction he is taking with the album and his music career. Bebe Cool is not new to pushing the envelope and, at times, experimenting new styles with music.

On his groundbreaking album Go Mama, the artist experimented with soft rock, ska, and soca.Circumference will be available on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Boomplay, and Audiomack, among others, on Friday, December 13.