Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uganda Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance cooperation between the business communities in Uganda and Dubai. The agreement was signed during a bilateral business forum in Kampala arranged by Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will work together to promote collaboration between companies from Dubai and Uganda, as well as organise trade missions, conferences, and business events. The agreement also encompasses the sharing of knowledge and expertise to unlock mutual benefits, consulting on business policies, and exploring bilateral investment opportunities.

The ‘Doing Business with Uganda’ business forum took place during the first leg of the chamber’s trade mission to Uganda and Tanzania. The event was organised with the support of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Kampala, the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in the UAE, the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Uganda Investment Authority, and the Private Sector Foundation Uganda.

The forum featured speeches by H.E. Olive Kigongo, President of the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Robert Mukiza, Director General of Uganda Investment Authority. The event attracted senior officials, business leaders, and Ugandan companies interested in exploring partnership opportunities with members of the delegation from Dubai, which featured representatives from 29 Dubai-based businesses specialising in diverse industries.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to strengthening Dubai’s trade and investment partnerships with countries worldwide, including Uganda. Supporting companies from Dubai to grow and expand globally across diverse sectors remains a priority. This contributes to enhancing Dubai’s foreign trade and consolidating its position as a leading global business hub.”

Non-oil trade between Uganda and Dubai reached a value of US$ 1.2 billion in 2023, according to Dubai Customs data. A total of 148 Ugandan businesses were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce as of the end of September 2024, 60 of which joined during the first nine months of the year.

During the forum, Dubai Chambers delivered a comprehensive presentation on Dubai’s economic landscape, highlighting the emirate’s competitive advantages and the exciting opportunities available for businesses and investors from Uganda. The event also featured a presentation on Uganda’s investor-friendly environment.

Key investment opportunities in Uganda identified by Dubai Chambers include tourism, agriculture, mining, information and communications technology, electronics, and infrastructure projects including roads, railways, and water supply systems.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister of Uganda, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, expressed her delight in the strong working relations between the two countries and highlighted the government’s efforts to attract investors through such partnerships.

“The agreement signed between Dubai Chambers and the Uganda Chamber of Commerce and Industry aims to promote and protect investments. I believe this forum will effectively achieve its primary objective of facilitating dialogue between the Ugandan and UAE governments, as well as the business community, while creating opportunities to foster new investments and business partnerships for the mutual benefit of both sister countries.”

The companies in the delegation from Dubai represented sectors including construction and building materials, engineering, food and beverages, storage and retail, oil and gas, electrical appliances, healthcare, energy, the automotive sector, agritech, and information technology.