The Office of the National Chairman (ONC) has unveiled preparations for the first-ever Bazzukulu Sports Gala aimed at promoting the sporting talent and healthy fitness among the youths.

Scheduled to to take place on Friday, December 13th, 2024 at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala, the Bazzukulu gala, organized under the Games & Sports headed by Mr Seth Murari is set to run all-day with over 50 teams playing in a 7-aside format at the KCCA Grounds.

Speaking to the media at the official unveiling on Tuesday, November 26, the ONC Boss Hajjat Hajjati Namyalo aka Chief Muzzukulu underscored ONC’s commitment to encouraging youth participation in sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle of well-being and talent development.

“We invite every team within Kampala, particularly Nakawa Division where we’ve started from to come and register their participating teams with the office for free, no entry or registration fees. Come let’s promote your talent with this Bazzukulu Gala,” the ONC Boss said, adding that trophies, medals and cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams in the d-day.

Hajjat rallied sports lovers, especially the youth, to make their way to the stadium in show of support for their teams as this will be a day of high-energy football and showcase of talent in the city.

“This is an open invite for everyone who has a passion for sports. Let’s turn up in big numbers and celebrate the Bazzukulu as they showcase their talent and passion for soccer,” she said.

Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo speaking at the official unveiling of the Bazzukulu Sports Gala at the MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo

At the same even, Hajjat Namyalo welcomed former Uganda Cranes captain, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda who is the brand ambassador for the gala and urged the youths who look forward to representing the national team to embrace his involvement into this Bazzukulu activity.

In his remarks, Hassan Wasswa thanked Hajjat Hadijah for organizing the gala initiative which is a ground level for talent recognition and development among the youths. As a FUFA technical staff, Wasswa said the gal aligns with the football body’s technical master plan which works at identifying talents right from grassroot level.

“So our dear youths and ex-Cranes Internationals, I urge you all to come and be part of this activity, it’s not political, everyone is free to join whether NRM, NUP or FDC or whichever political affiliation, talent is crosscutting and therefore y’all invited,” he said.

The thrilling football gala, aimed at promoting fitness and healthy living among the youth, will feature 50+ teams (including ONC Football Club) competing in an exhilarating day-long series of group league phase and knockout matches, culminating in a highly anticipated final clash between the last two teams.

A special recognition awaits the standout players of the day, with prizes for the Top Scorer, Best Player Overall, and Best Goalkeeper – all celebrating individual excellence amidst the team spirit. The winning team and the runners up in the grand finale will also be heavily rewarded with trophies, medals and cash prizes.

The 2024 Bazzukulu Sports Gala is proudly sponsored by Uganda Batteries, Salaam Bank, Pepsi, Uganda Breweries Ltd, Ntale Herbal Jelly, Movit Products, Ntungasaze Energy Drink, Nivana Water, Jubilee Insurance as well as many others coming up.