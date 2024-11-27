The exercise which begins today will run for 21 days in all the established 20 data centres within all regions including Kampala, Mbarara, Jinja, and Hoima among other major cities and towns.

Flanked by members of the secretariat top management, the Deputy Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Rose Namayanja who flagged off the exercise said the party is committed to producing a clean, reliable and credible voters’ register ahead of the next year’s elections for both the party structure leaders and primary elections.

“The foundation of democracy lies in maintaining a clean register that guarantees credible internal elections. As stewards of this critical process, your role is not just administrative but historic, as it ensures the integrity of our democratic systems,” Namayanja said.

She tasked supervisors to ensure their centres are fully operational and all the essential resources are in place. “Collaborate closely with team leaders, provide timely feedback, and address any gaps with urgency. With everyone’s cooperation, we are confident of a successful outcome for this initiative,” Namayanja said.

The Director of Finance and Administration, Hajjat Medina Naham said the teams dispatched shall be given all the necessary assistance to complete the assignment.

“We have set up a rapid response team at the headquarters which shall be responsible for solving any emerging issues from the field,” Hajjat Naham said.

Also present were, the NRM National Treasurer, Hon. Amb. Barbara Nekesa Oundo, Deputy National Treasurer, Hon. Jacqueline Kyatuhaire, Directors, Hon. Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde (Mobilisation), Hon. Emmanuel Dombo (Information), Major (Rtd) Awich Pollar (External Affairs), Major (Rtd) Akwir Rwabwoni (Youth and Institutions), Counsel Enoch Barata (Legal), NRM Electoral Commission Chairman, Dr. Tanga Odoi, Hon Arimpa Kigyagi (Deputy EC Chairperson) and Hon Alisemera Babiiha (EC Commissioner)