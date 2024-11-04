Nigerian gospel sensation Ada Ehi will grace the Ugandan stage for the third time at the Rock Fest Ug on Friday, November 8, at the Lugogo Hockey grounds.

Popular for her vocal dexterity, spirit-filled songs, and top-notch music videos, Adah is set to thrill her Ugandan fans at the RockFest. The singer was last here in 2022 after a successful show in 2017.

The ‘Only You’ singer, who will be the headlining act for Spirit Media Group’s RockFest will share the stage with other artists such as Judi Kay, Frank Edwards, John Marie, Dj Horphuray, Jah Lead Music, and Gabie Ntaate.

Ada has collaborated with several artists including Nigerians Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach Samsung and Eben.

According to the organizers, the gates will be open to fans at 4:00 PM, with the attendees parting with Shs20,000 for the ordinary and Shs 150,000 for VIP entrances.

Born in the 80s, Ada Ogochukwu Ehi is a gospel singer, songwriter, recording, and performing artist married to Nigerian entrepreneur, Moses Ehi, the CEO of Free Nation and Sound Code Studios.

Her music career started early at the age of 10 as a backup singer for Tosin Jegede.

She was professionally signed to Loveworld records under Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, of Christ Embassy church in 2009.

She has since served as a music minister in the Christ Embassy church choir and performed at several Christ Embassy events in several programs around the world including Europe, America, and several African countries.