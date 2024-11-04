Speaking to a gathering of devoted followers, Prophet Mbonye underscored the importance of edification and uplifting communities through both spiritual and material means. “Before so many access the grace that can build them up, edify them, and build their lives up. We want to be a blessing materially. We want to bless as many as we can,” he declared, drawing applause from the congregation.

In a striking message that caught the attention of many, the Prophet hinted at a forthcoming engagement with national authorities. “Today, we are starting with, you know, what we consider a few, a mustard seed. We want to at some point, ask the government of Uganda, how can we bless you?” Prophet Mbonye said, suggesting a unique approach to bridge spiritual and practical support for the nation.

He elaborated on the depth of this gesture, highlighting that Zoe Fellowship’s capacity to contribute extends beyond spiritual guidance. “Because they have not the language of the spirit, the spiritual language, we wanted to bless them spiritually. Now we will go to them and tell them, how can we have the money and we see whether they will say no. We will take care of any activities they want to do,” he added, portraying a willingness to provide financial support.

Prophet Mbonye emphasized the unparalleled potential within the Zoe Fellowship, describing its influence as unmatched by any organization. “There’s not any association, any organ, organisation that is bigger than what is happening here. Nothing, I’m telling you. We are able to do anything that we want to do that is there to be done, so we will go and tell them how can we rescue your coffers?” he said, resonating with the crowd’s faith in the fellowship’s strength.

He highlighted the significance of practical outreach as a bridge to spiritual awakening. “For some people will listen to the language of money before they listen to the language of the Spirit. Hallelujah. And when we give them the material substance, we’ll tell them where it comes from, and they will come here. In other words, we are here to be a blessing,” Prophet Mbonye concluded.

Prophet Mbonye’s bold statements reflect a vision of using resources and influence to foster development and support national initiatives, positioning Zoe Fellowship as not only a spiritual pillar but also a potential economic partner in Uganda’s growth.