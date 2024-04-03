Airtel Uganda this Tuesday distributed marathon kits to Journalists for the the 11th Kabaka Birthday run, which is slated to take place on Sunday.

David Birungi, Airtel Uganda Public Relations Officer, while handing over the marathon kits at the Airtel House in Kampala, called on members of the Fourth Estate (Journalists) to support the Kabaka run through participation in the marathon.

“Airtel Uganda in partnership with Buganda Kingdom are conducting this run to fight the spread of HIV/AIDS and raise awareness, where we envisage that Uganda will be free from HIV/AIDS infections by 2030”, said Birungi.

He said Airtel Uganda has also partnered with Uganda Police Force (UPF) to provide security to the Kabaka run participants on Sunday.

‘Over 10,000 participants took part in last year’s Kabaka run and we expect more than that figure during this year”, he added, as he called upon more Ugandans to purchase the kits which go for UGX20, 000 each.

Ms Joweria Nabakka, Airtel Uganda Customer Experience Director, advised Airtel customers to ensure their Internet Data is not consumed by unnecessary Apps on their phone devices, especially during the night hours.

She said; while asleep, Airtel customers are advised to deactivate Apps on their devices to save their data from being drained up.

“You should only leave on those Apps that you deem very important and deactivate others to save your data from being drained off”, she added.

The Kabaka Birthday Run 2024 was recently launched with its organizing committee.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Peter Mayiga, inaugurated the Committee responsible for organizing the Birthday Run in honour of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Katikkiro Mayiga called upon the Kabaka’s people to utilize all available means to prevent the spread of AIDS.

The King’s Birthday Run is scheduled to take place at the Royal Palace in Mengo on Sunday and across all provinces in Buganda, as well as those in the diaspora.

The 11th Kabaka run will be conducted under the theme: “Men should lead in the fight against AIDS, saving the Girl child”.