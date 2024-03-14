Supermodel ,brand coach, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur Doreen Kabareebe has landed a multimillion deal with JPerk International.

The America based Uganda fashionista and model is now the new brand ambassador of JPerk International brand, which deals in beauty products including make-up, lotion, and hair.

Previously, Doreen featured as one of the faces of Oriflame Swedish cosmetics company in 2010, having been selected from the contestants of the Miss Uganda beauty pageant. She did the stunning photoshoot in Nairobi to promote their products.

“I am glad to announce myself as the brand ambassador of @jperkinternational, the house of beauty, where we have various makeup products and hair,” Doreen Kabareebe shared on her social media platforms.