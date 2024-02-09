Ntinda based radio station, Radio 4, has acquired celebrated radio presenter Bina Babie real names Robina Mbabazi Mulera, according to Station Manager, Adam Kungu.

Kungu made the revelation through a Thursday post on X, noting that the deep voiced radio legend will host the mid-morning show at the station.

“Your mid-mornings are now sorted. The radio giant is in. I welcome the great, the big, and the unmatched Bina Baibe to 103.3 FM Radio 4,” Kungu wrote, without providing further details.

We have, however, established through insiders at the Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi owned station that Bina will lead in hosting the mid-morning show co-hosting it with one Tinah Nangonzi.

Until recently, Bina presented the mid-morning show, `Mubeezi’ on Dembe FM for the last more than 20 years.

When contacted, Kungu reaffirmed Bina’s acquisition, describing it as a huge addition to one of the leading radio stations in the country.

“She is exactly what radio 4 wanted, a perfect fit for the needs and demands of our listeners. Her big following, experience, and most importantly, her attachment to her fans and listeners are the other factors we considered,” Kungu said.

“Bina’s work and ability speak for itself, and do, we only promise the best,” he added.

Kungu said that further communication will be made on when Bina will hit the airwaves.

Before joining Dembe FM, she had worked with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, formerly UTV and Radio Uganda, as a teens’ show presenter. After four years, she joined Dembe FM.

In an interview with a local newspaper in 2018, the popular radio presenter said she had wanted to become a medical doctor and was only failed by the fear of the sight of dead bodies.

She even joined medical school and kept in there for just a month until she could not take it any longer. She eventually dropped the programme and took on a course in accounting at Nkumba University. She has never practised.

Bina Babie is the first born in a family of five children. She went to Lugogo Nursery School, Kitante Primary School, and Trinity College Nabbingo. She completed high school at St. Josephs Naggalama.