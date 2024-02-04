By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

The 14th to the 18th of February 2024 will be a time to remember with in Uganda’s domestic Tourism as the country’s reigning beauty Queens, a bunch of super stars and travel enthusiasts get together to celebrate the first of a Kind ‘Love in Wildernesses’ Experience in Lake Mburo National park.

This amazing love and tourism adventure will begin on Valentine’s day evening with all paid up participants sharing a meet and greet captivating Valentine’s day Dinner at Jikoni Restaurant on Clement road just next to Uganda Media Centre.

Early on the 15th of February, the real adventure gets underway with breakfast at Café javas Lugogo Mall which is then followed by a media briefing and official flag off of the entourage by the State Minister for Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities Hon. Martin Bahinduka.

The first stop over for a convenience and snack break will be at Gators Café in Buwama before the caravan heads for the Equator at which there will be another stop over to take pictures at one of the most renowned Equator roadside sites in the country and beyond.

The late afternoon will see the entourage stop over in Masaka for lunch and then proceed to Sanga entering Lake Mburo National park and heading straight for the Lake’s pier as the evening turns to dark.

Cocktails, dinner ad then campfire at the various accommodations in Rwonyo, Kigarama and Emburura will then follow with guests heading to rest at leisure later in the night.

Guests going to reside at Emburura will not need to enter the park that evening as they will head straight to Emburura for a special exciting itinerary there while those going to be accommodated at Arcadia lodges, Kigarama Wilderness Lodges, UWA Bandas and Lakeside Campsite will proceed to the park.

The 16th of February will be a jam packed adventurous day in the park for all ‘Love in the Wilderness’ adventurers as they will have breakfast early morning at their respective accommodations before gathering at a central point which will be Rwonyo the Lake Mburo National Park Headquarters for a briefing by the park’s management.

A game drive and nature walk which will involve sharing captivating moments with wild animals in the background and diving deep into the park will then take shape after which all travelers will gather at the lake Mburo Pier for a sumptuous lunch prepared by Guiness world record winning Chef Mama D.

This will then be followed by a romantic leisure sundowner boat cruise on Lake Mburo in the evening with finger foods, cocktails and aperitifs and later cascade into the silent disco performances.

And to crown off another wonderful day of The Love in the Wildernesses Experience, Love Doctor and celebrated Newvision Columnist Dr. LOVE real names Hillary Bainemigisha will be holding an interactive fan session about love and romance over a campfire that will also include fun games and silent disco later at the UWA Bandas and campsite.

Saturday the 17th of February will also be a thrill of its own which will take shape early morning at between 7-11am with a game drive to Kazuma look out hill for a once in a lifetime breakfast in the wilderness experience prepared by the Guinness World Record Holder Chef Mama D.

Lovers of beautiful photography and video will then get a chance to create some more memories with Tonny Drone shots, Absolut studio curating the experience alongside beauty Queens and celebrities and new friends to spice up your pinned shots.

A light lunch of sandwiches, snacks and pastries from Queen Freda and Dinah Marvel Bakeways will cover for lunch as check out of Lake Mburo National Park to head to Mbarara city’s Acacia Country Inn where the biggest party of the weekend bringing together every one on the ‘Love in the Wilderness’ experience will go down.

Those accommodated at Emburura Lodge won’t need to check into Acacia Country Inn given it’s near by and will be simply picked and dropped to join this mega party.

It will be a crazy evening of fun, a pool party, well marinated barbecue, Almost Famous DJS on the 1’s and 2’s, performances from Rapper The Mith aka Mr. So Ug, Magic Washington and lots of drinks and eats. Performances will also include open mic and karaoke sessions hosted by Vince Musisi, some wild crazy video mixing by the Almost Famous DJs as well Acacia Country Inn inhouse DJs and entertainers.

This memorable adventure will come to a close on Sunday the 18th of February with a mouthwatering breakfast at Acacia Country Inn, a debriefing from the Team Leader Isaiah Jobs Rwanyekiro and then the entire crew will drive back to Kampala at Leisure in a convoy crowning off an experience of a lifetime.

The celebrity line up on this Love in the Wilderness Adventure includes Legendary Producer Magic Washington, star rapper Da Mith, Viboyo Oweyo, Comedian Patrick Salvador who will all be performing, Miss Uganda Hannah Karema, Miss Rwanda Nshuti Muheto Divine, Miss Tourism 2023-2024 and other beauty Queens will be part of this epic adventure.

And to make this epic adventure fall perfectly in place Breathtaking Uganda under Isaiah Rwanyekiro is teaming up with some of the other fast rising travel agencies in the country that is Travelneza under Laura Kagame, Platinum Tours under Jackie Kemirembe and Iter Travel run by Sheebah Momo, you can actually book your slot on this getaway through any of them.

The packages which are all 3 nights and 4 days include a Valentines Dinner, bed and breakfast, other meals, all park activities plus accomodation at some of the finest luxury lodges at lake Mburo, that is Emburura farm lodge, Kigarama Wilderness Lodge, Ishaazi Farm Lodge, Mpogo safari Lodge plus the UWA Bandas and campsite with prices ranging from 500,000 Ugx to 3.5 million depending on one’s ability and preference.

