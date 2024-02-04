Amidst an atmosphere of excitement and optimism, the Government of Uganda officially on Friday launched the Electricity Access Scale-Up Project (EASP), a transformative initiative aimed at significantly increasing access to electricity across the nation.

The launch ceremony took place in Mitooma, one of the initial beneficiary districts, highlighting the tangible impact the project is expected to have on local communities.

While launching the EASP, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa noted that the flagship project has a clear mission: to enhance electricity access for households, commercial enterprises, mining centers, industrial parks, public institutions, and refugee host districts and settlements within a five-year implementation period. To support this ambitious endeavor, the government has secured USD 638 million in financing through a strategic partnership with the World Bank.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) for connection and grid expansion and the Uganda Energy Credit Capitalisation Company (UECCC) for renewable energy and clean cooking solutions, the EASP is set to deliver on its promise of free connections to citizens across the country.

“The Electricity Access Scale-Up Project is a crucial step towards achieving our universal energy access agenda. Through the implementation of free connections under the Electricity Connections Policy (ECP) of 2018, we aim to make electricity accessible to all,” she said.

The project is expected to bring about numerous positive outcomes, including 1,073,500 new on-grid electricity connections, 150,000 off-grid connections, and the distribution of 300,000 clean cooking energy solutions to households and commercial enterprises. Additionally, 350 education institutions, 350 health centers, and 50 rural water schemes will undergo solar PV electrification.

One of the key features of the EASP is the commitment to free connections, with the associated costs covered by the government. Consumers will only need to wire their houses and cover inspection costs before enjoying the benefits of electricity.

Implementation activities have already commenced, with an Implementation Agreement signed with UMEME towards the end of the previous year. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has engaged distribution companies and initiated surveys in various districts, including refugee host districts and settlements, to ensure effective grid expansion readiness.

The Electricity Access Scale-Up Project, which became effective on July 20, 2023, is steered by a multi-sectoral Project Steering Committee (PSC) to provide strategic guidance and oversight for effective coordination among all stakeholders. The project is expected to create 361 MW of new electricity demand, contributing significantly to Uganda’s energy landscape.

As the EASP progresses, it stands as a beacon of hope for communities throughout Uganda, signaling a future where reliable electricity is a reality for all citizens, fostering economic development and improving overall quality of life.