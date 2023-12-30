Uganda, a nation steeped in the rich tapestry of tradition and spirituality, will find itself at the threshold of a groundbreaking event—the first-ever prophetic live broadcast by Prophet Brian Kagyezi. The excitement already rippled through the air as the country prepares for an unparalleled spiritual experience, with the event set to be simultaneously be streamed on two national television networks.

According to sources within Pneuma Word Ministries international, the two televisions are said to be Kamwokya based Christian television stations: Spirit Television and BTM Television which signed contracts of millions of shillings to televise the miracles, signs and wonders that God will be doing during the 31st crossover night service.

The overseer of Media & Communications at Pneuma Word Ministries, Pastor Joanita Kakala was quoted saying “the LIVE broadcast of the cross over night service is something the Prophet of God desired in order to speak to the Nations the mind of God concerning our country, not just Uganda but also the nations at large.”

Pastor Joanita added that Prophet Brian Kagyezi carries a long track record of prophecies that spans over a decade, prophesying to Nations both national and international, and everything he speaks has come to pass and all this is to the end that the power of God’s glory is revealed.

“Over the years the Prophet of God has been prophecying only in church but this time round, he is bringing the authentic power of God through prophecy on national television so that the nation and nations may see and receive the word, first hand, of what concerns them. It is important to know and walk in divine purpose for the year 2024, clarity is key especially to a Christian, said Pastor Joanita”

The charismatic and renowned prophet, known for his dynamic and impactful preaching and demonstration of mighty powerful prophecies, will be holding his cross overnight service at MTN Arena Lugogo and is expected to be joined by multitudes of believers from across the country and neighboring countries.

The Head of Public relations of Pneuma Word Ministries, Victor Anecho, revealed to WatchDog News of how, they are expecting an overflow of multitudes of believers coming from within the city, far districts of Uganda and across the continent for example from Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, DRC and many other countries who are already trickling.

This is a night like no other in the history of the ministry because it’s the first of its kind that we will be having LIVE demonstration of the power of God on national television but also, having an influx of believers confirming their attendance from all over the country and beyond said Mr. Anecho.

Victor added that the crossover night is personal opportunity for everyone to come connect with God, receive healing, deliverance, salvation, blessings and the word for the year and there is no better place to be on 31st December other than the presence of God and more importantly, it is at MTN arena where God will be present in His mighty power.