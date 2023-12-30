Residents in Mbale are smiling ear to ear after Office of the National Chairman (ONC) announcing a mega empowerment support worth millions.

At a fundraising event for Nakaloke mosque held at Nakaloke Playground Mbale City, ONC office admin Dr Nakimuli Mariam on behalf of the ONC head Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo announced that HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on top of the very many contributions he has made towards various muslim projects, through his ONC office is supporting bazzukulu to kick poverty out of their homesteads.

“The President of the people and our most loving grandfather we proudly call ‘jajja’ has said this is a mosque of his bazzukulu and through his most hardworking chief muzzukulu Hajjat Namyalo has decided to support youths, women and all other bazzukulu groups with empowerment tools to help you start jobs and end poverty in your families,” noted Dr Nakimuli.

Dr Nakimuli further revealed that ONC’s empowerment drive that has left tens of hundreds across the country fully equipped economically, is still ongoing and urged all beneficiaries to use these tools effectively so as to achieve the program goals.

The tools donated include; sawing machines, welding machines, spraying machines, chips frying machines, g.nuts machines, agriculture inputs among others.

It’s worth noting that for the whole of 2023, Hajjat Namyalo has been traversing various districts empowering Museveni’s bazzukulu and as we report this, they are already minting cash on a daily basis using the tools donated to them.