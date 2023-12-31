As the curtains of 2023 drew closer, the world mourned the loss of exceptional individuals whose names had become synonymous with excellence, leadership, and creativity. Their departures marked poignant moments, triggering reflections on the profound impacts they had made in their respective fields.

From towering figures in the realms of arts and entertainment to visionaries in science, politics, and beyond, the year witnessed a collective honouring of their lives and legacies.

These figures, revered for their groundbreaking achievements and unwavering dedication, not only shaped their industries but left an indelible mark on the tapestry of human history.

As we pay homage to these luminaries, their enduring contributions stand as testaments to the power of passion, perseverance, and the pursuit of greatness.

Also as their names are memorialized and their stories recounted, their impact continues to reverberate, inspiring new generations to dream boldly, push boundaries, and leave their mark on the world.

Here are these remarkable individuals whose departures left the nation in profound sorrow.

John Nagenda

In March, the esteemed senior presidential advisor on media matters, Nagenda, passed away at Medipal Hospital. His legacy was marked by his uniqueness, unwavering principles, and profound knowledge. Nagenda was not only a legendary cricket player but also a respected writer, known for his longstanding contributions as a columnist in the New Vision.

Amidst the turbulence of the 1981-86 bush war, he sought refuge in the United Kingdom, becoming an integral part of the National Resistance Movement/Army under Yoweri Museveni’s leadership. Notably, it was Nagenda who proposed the pivotal idea of bringing then Prince Ronal Muwenda Mutebi to the war front in Luwero, a strategic move aimed at solidifying Buganda’s support for the NRA’s struggle. Muwenda Mutebi to the war front in Luwero, to cement the Buganda support for NRA struggle.

values.

Justice Kenneth Kakuru

Court of Appeal Justice Kenneth Kakuru passed away at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, at the age of 64. His death occurred in March after a prolonged battle with stage four prostate cancer. Kakuru, a vocal and staunch advocate for civil liberties, had recently sought early retirement due to declining health.

Remembered for his unwavering principles, Kakuru notably penned a dissenting judgment in the ‘age limit case.’ Despite the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold Parliament’s choice to eliminate the presidential age cap of 75 years, paving the way for President Museveni’s pursuit of a sixth term, Kakuru’s dissenting stance stood as a testament to his commitment to constitutional.

Keith Muhakanizi

Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST), Keith Muhakanizi, passed away on April 13 in a hospital located in Milan, Italy, following an extended illness. Recognized as one of the masterminds behind Uganda’s post-1986 economic revival, Muhakanizi championed deregulation and privatization as key strategies to revive the economy from the repercussions of prolonged political and economic instability.

He notably spearheaded the development of the Integrated Financial Management System, which centralized all government payments into a single Treasury account, aiming to combat fraudulent practices. Muhakanizi, alongside Mutebile (both deceased), stood firm as two of the few civil servants who fearlessly defended their positions in the presence of President Yoweri Museveni.

Col. (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola

He served as the Minister of State for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations until his tragic death. He was fatally shot by his bodyguard, Private Wilison Sabiiti, in a Kampala suburb. Subsequently, the bodyguard turned the gun on himself.

Isma Olaxess

Isma Olaxess, a prominent Ugandan blogger, was tragically shot and killed in May in Kyanja, a suburb of Kampala, the country’s capital. Known also as Jajja Iculi or Ibrahim Tusubira, he initially started blogging in 2014 while residing in Stockholm, Sweden. Returning to Uganda in 2015, he continued his social media blogging, garnering constant attention from his dedicated followers.

His prominence surged in 2020 during Uganda’s Presidential General Elections when he emerged as one of the nation’s most recognized political analysts and internet influencers, keeping the public updated on various social and political developments.

Kato Lubwama

Kato Lubwama passed away from a heart attack during the early hours of June 07 at a medical center in Kampala. The revered drama icon collapsed upon hearing the news of his friend, former Kawempe South Member of Parliament Mubaraka Munyagwa, being remanded to prison, and he breathed his last moments thereafter.

For over three decades, Kato Lubwama was an esteemed figure in Uganda, leaving an indelible mark from the theatre stage to radio studios and eventually in parliament. He gained prominence in the arts sector, establishing a thriving career as a dramatist. Lubwama initially explored music before discovering his true forte as an actor, stand-up comedian, and radio personality.

Supreme Court Judge Stella Arach

On June 17, 2023, the Judiciary and the entire nation were stunned by the heartbreaking news of the passing of the highly esteemed Supreme Court Judge, Honorable Lady Justice Mary Stella Arach-Amoko, at the age of 69, from Nakasero Hospital.

With an illustrious 26-year tenure in the judiciary, she left an enduring impact. Notably, she played a pivotal role in the revival of the East African Community. Her contributions were substantial as she served as a Judge and Deputy Principal Judge of the East African Court of Justice from 2006 to 2013

Apollo Nyagamehe aka Aponye

Nyagamehe, also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Chairman for Rukiga District, tragically passed away in July due to a road crash in Ntungamo district. The incident occurred around 9:00 pm at Itojo.

According to Zadock Kamusiime, the Rukiga Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Nyagamehe was traveling in a Toyota Land Cruiser V8R with registration number UBF 300Z when it collided with a parked trailer by the roadside.

Kamusiime further explained that Nyagamehe was en route from Kampala to Rukiga district to attend the burial of Peter Tumwijukye, a resident of Kyogo parish in Kamwezi sub-county.

Hajj Hussein Kyanjo

Hajj Hussein Kyanjo, the former Member of Parliament for Makindye West, passed away in July at Kibuli Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged illness. His demise has deeply affected many, resonating widely across various social media platforms.

Before his tenure in Parliament commencing in 2006, Kyanjo gained renown for his articulate debates and well-researched insights on FM talk shows in Kampala. He was recognized for staunchly advocating for marginalized groups, even while critiquing the government in power.

In the realm of discussing issues concerning the Kabaka and the Buganda Kingdom, Kyanjo held a prominent position alongside esteemed figures like Medard Ssegona, Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga, and Betty Namboze, showcasing his dedication to these vital matters.

Dr. Aggrey Kiyingi

The Ugandan cardiologist, Dr. Aggrey Kiyingi, passed away in September in Australia. Known for his distinguished career, he embarked on a comprehensive journey of global study and exploration, culminating in his specialized cardiology training at Westmead and Concord Hospitals in Sydney, Australia.

Henry Kyemba

Henry Kisadha Magumba Kyemba, the esteemed Ugandan politician, civil servant, and author, passed away in October at the age of 84. His extensive service included roles as a member of the Judicial Service Commission, chairperson of the Madhvani Foundation Scholarship Committee, and a distinguished tenure as a Rotary District governor, reflecting his unwavering dedication and integrity.

As a distinguished statesman, Kyemba held significant leadership positions across various regimes. Notably, he served as the first presidential private secretary to Milton Obote, held the position of Minister for Health during Idi Amin’s era, and later served as Minister for Presidency under President Museveni, solidifying his enduring presence and influence in Ugandan politics.

Joyce R. Mpanga

Joyce Rovincer Mpanga, a former Member of Parliament and Minister, peacefully passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 18, 2023. She was celebrated for her remarkable contributions as an educationist, women’s rights activist, and veteran politician, notably serving in the pre-independence Legislative Council.

Mpanga’s career trajectory was truly inspiring, ascending from a classroom teacher to a cabinet minister. Her accomplishments stood out even more given the societal constraints that hindered women’s active participation in education, politics, and overall development during her time.