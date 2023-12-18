In the lively area of Lweza Kigo along the Entebbe Express Highway, amidst the urban landscape, joyful anticipation stirred among the devoted followers of Prophet Elvis Mbonye.

As the year neared its end, excitement buzzed in the community about a big event: a day of joy and spiritual renewal called the ‘TABLE.’ It was a day filled with fun for the Remnants with the presence of their spiritual father, matching their theme for the year, the ‘Year of Praise.’

The word spread like wildfire among Mbonye’s loyal congregation, known as the Remnants. They gathered from every corner of the city, from all walks of life, brimming with excitement and fervour for the impending celebration. For them, it was more than an event; it was a sacred communion, an opportunity to bask in the divine presence of their revered spiritual leader.

Saturday was a chosen day, the sun casting its golden rays over the sprawling Zoe grounds reserved for this momentous occasion. Colourful tents adorned the landscape with green carpets, exuding an aura of festivity. Laughter and joyous chatter filled the air, mingling with the gentle hum of anticipation.

Prophet Elvis Mbonye, adorned in effortlessly chic attire, exuded an aura of relaxed elegance as he graced the gathering of the Remnants. His casual ensemble seemed to effortlessly captivate the crowd, infusing the atmosphere with an undeniable air of sophistication and ease.

The day unfurled into a whirlwind of spiritual revival and lively activities. From soul-stirring musical interludes to spirited sack races, bouncing castles for kids etc and a feast of sumptuous eats, barbecues, and refreshing drinks—each element echoed stories of unwavering faith. Every moment felt like a testament to miraculous encounters. Prophet Elvis Mbonye, emanating his magnetic charisma, didn’t solely speak of hope; he graciously extended his thanks to his followers. His profound insights and messages of divine favour sparked an intense flame of inspiration within the hearts of his devoted followers.

The event welcomed distinguished dignitaries, including the former Presidential candidate (2021-2026) and leader of The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), Joseph Kizza Kabuleta, a spiritual protege of Prophet Mbonye. Their esteemed presence lent a profound sense of reverence and significance to the occasion. Alongside Mbonye, their involvement seemed to amplify the spiritual essence enveloping the gathering, fostering an atmosphere brimming with positivity and unity among the devoted attendees.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, painting the sky in hues of crimson and gold, the day drew to a close. Yet, the memories forged during this joyous celebration lingered, etched in the hearts of the Remnants.

It wasn’t merely an event but a spiritual crescendo, a culmination of faith, fellowship, and unwavering devotion—a day that would forever be cherished as a beacon of spiritual renewal and communal love. And as they dispersed, each carried a piece of that divine essence, ready to illuminate their paths in the days to come.