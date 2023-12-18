The State Minister for Primary Healthcare, Margaret Muhanga, has taken an unprecedented stance in the fight against the deteriorating state of Kampala’s roads.

In a bold move, through her X account, the Member of Parliament for Fort Portal North Division declared her intent to embark on a hunger strike, aiming to draw attention to the increasingly perilous conditions caused by the proliferation of potholes across the city’s thoroughfares.

Muhanga’s decision to resort to such a drastic measure stems from her frustration over the lack of swift action to address the worsening road conditions. She asserts that the burgeoning number of potholes not only poses a threat to motorists but also jeopardizes public safety, leading to a surge in road accidents and vehicle damage.

“I’m going on a hunger strike next week coz of potholes, gullies, swimming pools, anthills, rivers and lakes etc on every road. Are the potholes in Kampala on promotion nowadays? Banange tugoingewa,” reads her post on X.

Expressing her determination to bring this issue to the forefront, Muhanga presumes that the hunger strike may serve as a wake-up call to Kampala Capital City Authorities and policymakers. Muhanga’s hunger strike demands urgent and comprehensive measures to remedy the pervasive pothole problem, citing the dire need for road repairs and infrastructure improvements to ensure the well-being and safety of Kampala’s residents.

However, Muhanga’s call has gained support from prominent figures, notably the former Speaker of Parliament and current First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, Rebecca Kadaga. Kadaga, known for her vocal stance on civic issues, echoed Muhanga’s concerns. She highlighted the city authorities’ neglect, even humorously designated Makindye division as the “ahead quarter” for potholes, shedding light on the severity of the road maintenance problem in the area.

“Come and join me in Makindye Division, the Headquarters of POTHOLES and SWIMMING Pools,” reads her post.

Former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly, Dan Kidega, has pledged his support to the Minister’s cause, viewing it as a necessary catalyst to rouse the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) from its slumber regarding road maintenance. Kidega’s commitment to stand in solidarity with Muhanga underscores the urgency of addressing the pervasive issue of deteriorating road infrastructure in Kampala.

“I will join you! I am equally very disappointed. The level of disorganization in Kampala is unbelievable,” he said in his post on X.

Meanwhile, the collective outcry from influential figures signals a growing impetus for change within the city’s administration. As Muhanga, Kadaga, and Kidega unite in their demands for improved road conditions, their collective voice amplifies the urgency for KCCA and city authorities to address the dire state of Kampala’s roads.