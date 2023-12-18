Self-confessed hardcore criminal ,Paddy Sserunjogi, popularly known as Sobi has been allegedly killed by a mob in Maddu,Gomba district.

Sobi, a former leader of the murderous Kifeesi gang was allegedly killed today by a group of angry residents whom he had gone to forcefully evict from their land on behalf of one businessman.

Prior to joining the business of illegally evicting people on behalf of rich people and working for some security agencies, Sobi was a gang leader who terrorised Kampala city dwellers.