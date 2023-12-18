President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with a delegation from Azerbaijan led by the Special Envoy and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E Yalchin Rafiyev.

In the meeting held at State House Entebbe, the Azerbaijani delegation briefed the President about the preparations for the forthcoming Non- Aligned Movement (NAM) summit.

Uganda will host the 19th NAM- Heads of State and Government summit, a forum of 120 member states from 15th to 20th January, 2024 where President Museveni will take over from Azerbaijani President, H.E Ilham Aliyev to lead the second-biggest group of countries after the United Nations (UN).

The meeting was attended by Uganda’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Adonia Ayebare, among other officials.