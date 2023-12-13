Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda, has officially kicked off its latest ‘Round Up Your Bill’ initiative with an event at Noah’s Ark Village in Entebbe. ‘Round Up Your Bill’ allows customers to make donations that support vulnerable groups in neighbouring communities as part of the brand’s mission to drive positive change.

Customers shopping at all Carrefour stores can round up their bill to an amount of their choice at the checkout counter – with the difference above the transaction total being donated to one of six partner schools and homes. For example, if a customer’s bill amounts to UGX 5,300, this can be rounded up to UGX 6,000, thereby donating UGX 700.

Christophe Orcet, the Regional Director of East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of all our customers who have passionately supported this initiative. ‘Round Up Your Bill’ has been running for almost two years now and we are proud to see the huge contributions being made with the support of our colleagues and customers. As always, everyone at Carrefour is committed to doing as much as we can to uplift the community and help those in need in Uganda.”

The programme launched in September 2021 at the Oasis and Metroplex stores, before being extended across Carrefour stores in Victoria, Acacia, Lugogo, and Village Mall. Each store has partnered with a local children’s home or school in need of support, including Peculiar Child Care Support, Kireka Home for Children, Mulago School for The Deaf, Kiswa Primary School, Ntinda School for the Deaf, and Noah’s Ark Village under Disability Community for Humanity.

Since its initial launch, the ‘Round Up Your Bill’ initiative has collected over UGX 285,000,000. These proceeds will go towards different projects including the renovation of school facilities and the building of classroom blocks, washrooms and sickbays. Carrefour colleagues have been involved in the fundraising, distribution and volunteering to ensure each institution has adequate support.

The ‘Round Up Your Bill’ initiative is part of Carrefour’s long-term commitment to the health and well-being of the Ugandan community. Carrefour also remains committed to offering more for its customers by providing a wide range of high-quality products at the most affordable prices conveniently.