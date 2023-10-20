Experienced talk show host, Kungu Al-mahadi Adam, aka Adam Kungu, has announced he is leaving BaBa Television after 3 years at the station.

Kungu announced his departure on Friday via his official social media platforms.

“Today, I hang up the boots as an employee and political talk show host of Gangamuka on BaBa TV,” he announced, before thanking his employers and colleagues “for the opportunity, support, and allowing me to be myself.”

His next destination is not yet known, but impeccable sources link him to either Buganda Kingdom’s BBS Terefayina or Next Media. On his X platform (formerly Twitter), Kungu said he would communicate his next home in the next couple of days.

The 32 year-old who joined BaBa TV on November 1, 2020, has been the lead presenter of the station’s morning show, Gangamuka, and the host of Hot Cup at 9 which delves into topical political and social conversations in the country.

Kungu holds a Bachelor of Mass Communication and Journalism. He is currently pursuing a masters degree in the same at Kampala International University.

He started his journalism career as a political writer and reporter with Sunrise Newspaper in 2016 before joining SoftPower News, an authoritative online publication. He would later in 2019 join Top Radio and TV before crossing to BaBa TV and Radio 4 in 2021.

Kungu, as a pan-African journalist, has made several visits to various African countries, including Ethiopia and Somalia, and has extensively written about the conflict in Tigray.

He is also the brain behind the changes at Businessman Balaam Barugahara’s Radio 4 that have now positioned it among the most listened to radio stations in the country.

His departure depletes Grace Moses Balyeku’s Baba TV of finest talent, having lost Sir Simon Muyanga a couple of months ago.

During his professional career, the provocative TV and radio journalist has hosted and interacted with various key decision makers in the country, including the President of Uganda, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

At the annual media engagement with the President at Nakasero State Lodge in December 2022, Kungu asked the President whether Uganda was to backtrack on its neutrality stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict following speculations that the U.S had attempted to use the US-Africa Leaders Summit to persuade him reconsider the position. In response, the President dismissed the speculation and added that Uganda is taking the stand because “it’s the correct one.”

Over the years, Kungu has received both criticism and praise. Some viewers love his unique interviewing skills, while others find him provocative, aggressive, and sometimes satirical.

Earlier this year, he, together with his former colleague at BaBa TV, Simon Muyanga Lutaaya, were suspended for relaying a satirical clip criticising parliament for approving a motion of censure against the housing minister, Persis Namuganza.

The assembly penalised the minister because she had accused it of not giving her a fair hearing to address fraud allegations levelled against her.