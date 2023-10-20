President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the National Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) today met the party flag bearers in Kampala at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), the President and the flag bearers discussed matters pertaining to the cohesion of the NRM party.

Present at the meeting were the Secretary General of the Party, Hon. Richard Todwong, the Director of Mobilisation, Cadre Identification, Recruitment and Placement, Hon. Rosemary Seninde and the NRM Vice Chairperson- Kampala region, Mr. Katongole Singh, among others.