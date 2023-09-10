In a world where the term “sugar daddy” echoes with alarming frequency, it’s a harsh reminder of the stark reality we face in modern society. The increasing number of young women enticed by the prospect of becoming sugar babies paints a disheartening picture of our times.

These women seek sponsors for various reasons, ranging from escaping poverty’s clutches to being lured by extravagant lifestyles they could never fathom affording on their own. The prospect of your beloved harboring a secret benefactor, a figure tenfold richer and potentially as old as your own father or grandfather, is nothing short of terrifying.

Here are the unsettling signs to watch out for:

Embracing a Sponsor Culture

She promptly steps up to handle any costs. Be it a gathering of friends or a casual outing, she graciously takes care of the bill. Assess her inclination towards women in search of older, more affluent partners. Just the hint of considering such a route should serve as a stark caution

A Mysterious ‘Uncle’

She’s got that one ‘uncle’ who can’t seem to put down the phone. Now, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with cherishing family ties. Some folks have unbreakable bonds with their uncles, and that’s perfectly normal.

Yet, if this uncle is more of a mystery than a familiar face, that’s a glaring signal. And if she’s always in a hurry to rendezvous with him, you’ve got to wonder what’s cooking.

Even if you’re tight-knit with your uncle, he wouldn’t be blowing up your phone at all hours. It’s time to peel back the layers and uncover the truth behind all this.

A Lifestyle at Odds with Reality

Something just doesn’t quite add up about her lifestyle. This should raise your eye brows. I mean, your girlfriend doesn’t have a regular job or even a little side gig, yet she’s always hitting the shops with expensive gadgets, despising those with inferior gadgets and her rent is magically taken care of? Sure, maybe she’s got parents who help her out, but if you spot this along with other warning signs, it’s time to connect the dots.

Dubious Companions

A person’s character often mirrors that of their companions. If her friends exude an aura of materialism and a questionable lifestyle, it’s a clear indication of potential trouble.

Her friends are like a whirlwind of sass and spunk, those friends of hers. You know what they say, right? Show me your pals, and I’ll tell you who you are. It’s like a bunch of peacocks strutting their stuff together. Surround yourself with the right vibes, and watch your life bloom like a garden in spring. But if you are in cahoots with the shady types, well, prepare to go on a detour from your true self.

Her gang, they’ve got a flair for drama and dazzle. Picture this: they’ve got that sizzling, nighttime glam going on, and there’s a certain magnetic charm that’s hard to ignore. When it’s time to hit the town, they opt for the places that gleam and glitter, even though they could easily rock the cozier joints. It’s like a neon sign, flashing right in front of you, don’t you think?”

She has little respect for you

It’s a forceful task for women entrenched in a lavish lifestyle with older benefactors to be content with their less affluent partners. The stark contrast in financial standing can breed bitterness and resentment, leading to a callous attitude.

When she prioritizes recounting opulent gifts from others over building a future with you, you’re unwittingly riding a rollercoaster of deceit. Recognizing these signs is the first step in peeling back the layers of a concealed truth. Remember, your happiness and well-being should never be compromised.

Mourice Muhoozi is a young investigative journalist