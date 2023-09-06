By Sarah Nabakooza

Sinach, the renowned gospel artist, is set to ignite the spirit of worship in Uganda once again at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds this Friday.

With her melodious voice and powerful lyrics, she promises an unforgettable night in the presence of God.

Speaking on her arrival on Wednesday afternoon at Entebbe airport, Sinach said that this event is extra special because it brings not only new music but also a divine message tailored for Uganda.

Sinach eagerly anticipates God’s presence and his word to manifest among the attendees, under the starry Ugandan sky, she expressed her excitement, saying, “It’s amazing being in Uganda, and I am so excited for Friday. Come, let’s have a good time in the presence of God.”

Sinach believes in the power of God’s word and how it can be a formidable weapon against all ungodly forces. She emphasizes, “Whenever you put the word of God first, something happens. The word is a weapon against anything that is not Godly. That’s what I see when people are watching my songs.”

In a world filled with uncertainties, Sinach encourages everyone to trust in the Lord and lean not on their understanding, echoing the timeless wisdom found in Proverbs 3:5-6, “In whatever you’re going through, trust the Lord, and lean not on your understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him.”

For this Friday’s event, Sinach invites everyone to come with their loved ones, promising that it’s a moment that will change lives and turn things around. She affirms, “You’ll come and go back home with a new song in your heart. Like I always sing, there is an overflow, the speed of the Holy Ghost. Come, let’s sing praises to the Most High.”