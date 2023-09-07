In a shocking turn of events, Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) David Ekwanga stands accused of fatally shooting his wife, Corporal Jennifer Atino, following a heated dispute over their children’s care.

The incident unfolded at approximately 5:15 pm on a fateful Tuesday, within the confines of their modest two-roomed abode at the Jinja Road police barracks.

Both the suspect and the deceased were dedicated members of the feared counter-terrorism directorate.

Trouble had been brewing for some time, as the Child and Family Unit (CFPU), under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Maureen Atuhaire, had summoned Ekwang via his duty station commander just last Friday.

Ekwang confided in colleagues, expressing his mounting frustration with her wife and vowing to “teach her a lesson.”

“He said his wife had become a thorn in his life. He accused her of not appreciating what he was providing for her. He claimed that the wife often forces him to take loans he had not planned for and as a result, he was getting a half salary,” recounted Ekwang’s colleagues to investigators.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, confirmed that the ill-fated couple had a history tainted by domestic violence, with Atino bravely reporting Ekwang on September 1, 2023. Ekwang’s absence at the CFPU on the designated day did not go unnoticed.

On the tragic Tuesday, Ekwang dutifully reported for his assignment at the Jinja Road police station, where he was subsequently summoned by the supervisor of the station’s family unit.

The encounter quickly escalated, with Ekwang lamenting the financial strain imposed upon him, allegedly by his late wife. Atino, in turn, rejected his offerings for their children’s upkeep, insisting the case be taken to court.

The contentious meeting concluded with both parties departing separately. Atino returned to the place they once called home, unwittingly stepping into the crucible of their final, heartrending exchange.

It was in the midst of this bitter confrontation that Ekwang, propelled by emotions now beyond containment, retrieved his service pistol and took the devastating action that forever altered their lives.

The firearm, bearing the serial number UG POL 0075461023626429, was subsequently recovered from the couple’s residence. Investigators have determined that Ekwang discharged three fatal rounds, with Atino tragically succumbing to wounds in her head and chest.

This harrowing incident stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address issues of domestic violence within law enforcement agencies.

The tragic loss of Corporal Jennifer Atino serves as a poignant call to action for improved support systems and resources for officers grappling with personal struggles.

As the community mourns this devastating loss, it is imperative that we collectively work towards fostering an environment of safety and support for those who dedicate their lives to protecting ours.