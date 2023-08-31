While in primary four at Kyasuma primary school Masaka, Dauson Ssekisonge, used to participate in the school’s choir. He could sing, play the drums but not as serious until when he reached Kijjabwemi Secondary School and started serious singing. WRITES BRIAN MUGENYI.

Briefly, take us through who you are?

My name is Dauson Ssekisonge. I am 29-years-old, a down to earth man. I like music so much. That says it all. I write songs, do music production most of the time I spend my time doing research about music production and other related things that fall in line of Entertainment.

Talk about the schools you attended during your early age.

I went to Kyasuma primary school, later Kijjabwemi Secondary School. I later joined Masaka Parents Secondary School and eventually finalized my senior six at Masaka Town Academy.

Why did you kept on changing schools in Secondary level?

Long story. I was caught up with music fame, and maybe group influence. When I saw my friends joining other schools, I could as well ask my parents to take me where they have gone. Back then, I could follow my fellow musician Mike Tuwiine also renowned as Volden Treger Sauti.

What fascinated you so much to love music and taking at as a career?

Maybe it will be better when I say that our family is formed of talented entertainers; dramatists, singer, Disc Jokers are all in our family. That’s why I am also part of it. My brother Ssuuna Ben, is an entertainer and also presenter at Bukedde TV and so does my sister Ritah Nabadda who is a Disc joker in Masaka.

In 2010, you rocked music waves here with a song called Nana, how did you come up with that idea?

Oh! The song started as a joke but eventually made me feel proud. Being a love song, I sat down with my collaborator; Treger whom we formed Kingdom Crew. We brainstormed together and wrote the song basing on a lady Nana; whom I loved so much yet for her she was just taking all my efforts for granted. That’s how the song captured everyone’s attention.

How many singers were in your crew?

We were four; Denis Lukanga aka, Babyton, Gonzaga Mubiru aka Nick and Treger.

How was your first song recorded? You had all the necessary materials; money and other related things to record it before?

We first recorded the song at Oasis studio, owned by David Kaweesi back then in Masaka along Kyotera road. But later, we made some changes and remix in the song with the guidance of producer Didi at shs: 150,000. When the song got adjusted and retuned; we were so happy that media persons started calling us for interviews and Ann Ssebunya, of CBS Fm did a lot as far as the song promotion was concerned.

What other songs did you guys record together?

In senior four while at Kijjabwemi Secondary School, we recorded Kyuusa Embeeraazo; loosely translated as change your ways. It was another hit by the way. Actually, the song was recorded by Paddy Man at shs: 300,000 with the help of our manager Isaac Musene. Altogether, we had a bright future but in life things can change anytime no matter how passionate or strong you are.

Then why did you guys disband by the time at least everyone here had already noticed your talent and abilities?

It is the question I thought you could ask, yet I wasn’t ready for it due to sentimental reasons. But here is the answer. I loved music, they loved music but we never valued music as we had to.

Is it the early fame you got that made you reluctant and later break off with your colleagues?

Good question. You see, much as our early songs were nice and they made us celebrates home and away, these songs also brought something diabolical to our career. The other group members; relaxed, became so bossy, and others were carried away by ladies, which at the end of the day separated us.

At least everyone in Masaka used to cherish your sweet voice. Shall we say you left serious singing?

As of now, the answer is yes. I think it’s high time I settle and learn more about music production, maybe later I would change my mind and bounce back.

But some musicians also do production. Aren’t you seeing Geosteady, and Daddy Andre juggling both?

Yes, they do but it’s better to master one at ago. With singing, I know what is required and how to go about with it but with production, I still have a long way to go. I am producing songs the same time learning from others.

With production, when did you start and who are those that are inspiring you?

I started seven year ago. It was after joining Double- P- Touch studio in Masaka. But before, I got some production skills from Roy studios owned by the late Mr Skills Producer. I also gather musical ideas for the project, collaborate with the artists to select cover tunes or original songs by the artist or group work with artists and help them to improve their songs, lyrics or arrangement.

What instruments do you play most?

Piano is like my food. The more I play the piano, the more it gets engraved in my blood. Then, there comes a Guitar. But for it; it’s easy to become an expertise on it especially when you have the talent of composing songs too.

How much do you charge for song to be recorded?

It depends but the price ranges from shs: 250,000 and shs: 500,000 for beginners and beyond. The price is negotiable since I am not a bad person.

What are some of the songs you have recorded so far?

Eeh! They are many. I record for artists; Max Mail, Jamie Culture and Zulanda of Yongeza hit fame and Omulangira Ssuna Eng. Wasswa and Osman, Mr spelling, also one of the aspiring music stars in Masaka. I recorded his songs like; Abantu, Kamwekumire and others.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

Of course somewhere far from where I am. A father with children and wife, a farmer and business man too. I may as well go back for further studies in life with music or any other field of music production and management.