Friday 1st September 2023 is yet to be another historic gala concert day at the Zoe Grounds Plot 47 Kigo Lweza, as the remnants and friends of Zoe Fellowship ministries honour and celebrate their beloved prophet, Prophet Elvis Mbonye.

This year’s honour and celebrations will be headlined by the American Messianic Jewish musician Paul R. Wilbur alongside the seamless harmonious voice blends from the Zoe melodies.

Paul Wilbur a virtuoso guitarist and a worshiper will feature in praises and worship performing a number of his classic songs such as; Adonai. Your name is Holy, Your Love Is Far Better and many others.

He is a proficient worship leader who possesses exceptional musicality and has released several albums with Integrity Music, Hosanna! Music, Epic Records, and Venture3Media during his career. His first known musical work, Up to Zion, a live album, was released in November 1991.

Why Remnants honour Prophet Elvis Mbonye every 1st of September

Since 2017, Remnants under the Zoe Fellowship ministries have honoured and celebrated Prophet Mbonye due to the numerous destinies defining national and international prophecies he has foretold and has come to pass.

According to the remnants, the end purpose of this is to fully manifest the glory, beauty, excellence and virtue of the end-time church. Remnants also allude that honouring God’s ministers (Prophet) is not a recent infatuation but this culture has its roots anchored in the Bible.

Citing the gospel book of Mark6:4, Pastor George Mugisha of Worem Ministries in Kitintale Gulf also a spiritual son of Prophet Elvis Mbonye said Prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house. He however noted that the Remnants of God have broken the record by deliberately defying this scripture and come every 1st day of September and gather to shower their father, Prophet Elvis Mbonye with love and praises.

He explained that whatever God is doing in the current generation and in the Church today is being headed by Prophet ELVIS MBONYE!!. Therefore, if anyone will be relevant in Church today, he should be a part of what God is doing through His Prophet by connecting to the Grace upon him.

“Every revival the Church has ever experienced has always been headed by one of the Five-Fold Offices (Apostles, Prophets, Evangelists, Pastors and Teachers). This End Time Revival that’s happening now, and is ushering in the coming of our LORD Jesus Christ is being headed by the Office of the Prophet, which Office, Prophet Elvis Mbonye has redefined in our Day,” he said.

Pastor Mugisha explained to Watchdog Uganda that by Prophet Elvis Mbonye, the Lord has brought the Remnants of God out of the “claws” of the agenda of the “anti-Christ” and established them as the Restraining Power and the Dominant force of the present-day to counteract the agenda of the enemy. (If people cannot see what God is doing, they stumble all over themselves, but when they attend to what He reveals, they are most blessed… (Proverbs 29:18 msg v).

He added; “Unlike our traditional Church leaders who had introduced us to a judgmental God. Prophet Elvis Mbonye has introduced us to the other side of God…The Loving Father!! I, therefore, take this opportunity to implore the Church worldwide to join the Remnants of God come 1st September 2023 as we Honor Prophet Elvis Mbonye at our new Zoe Grounds in Kigo, Lweza.”

He also asserted that every Tuesday they gather not to “study” Scripture but to witness Scripture becoming “Alive” in their midst through the mind-boggling Prophecies, Testimonies and Miracles performed by their Prophet Elvis Mbonye, all in the name of Jesus Christ.

Prophet Elvis Mbonye’s annual honor ceremony has continually over the years, attracted several pastors both local and international coming to honour him as their beloved Prophet.