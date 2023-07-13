At the beginning of the year, everyone went into goal setting, deeper aspirations, New Year resolutions, and motivation on what they could get themselves achieve in the course or the end of the year.

In this case, hopes, faith, and dreams were put at the edge of every one possibility putting the focus on what will be done, how it will be done when it will be done to accomplish certain things that had been planned and envisioned in our minds

Even as we set these goals, we did not plan for setbacks or obstacles or what will befall us and limit us from achieving our intended aspirations. As we have finished the first half of the year, it’s a perfect time to reflect on how far we have come however what is certain is that it has been filled with uncertainty, challenges, and changes that we must take cognizant of.

While recognizing the truth that the half year is here and it is great opportunity time to reflect on the progress, celebrate where achievements have been made, and embrace a new beginning in the second half of the year.

it’s a critical moment to sit back and reflect on the goals set at the beginning of the year in the lens of spiritual, financial, economic, personal or career plans.

Looking back on what goals you set, assess whether they are still tangible, What should not be done at this moment is changing the goals but re-strategize on how you would achieve the goals but more so keeping the hopes alive in the second half of the year.

Let’s reflect on the lessons learned, the first half of the year has likely brought its fair share of ups and downs but importantly build onto the learned experience whether positive or negative as momentum for growth and self-discovery.

Furth more, let us embrace the wisdom gained and use it as a foundation to face future challenges with greater resilience and confidence.

It is important that we develop the spirit of resilience and never giving up on our dreams and aspiration but keep hope alive with utmost determination to do the best we are capable of becoming.

For everyone, there is a small bit of achievement that you ought to recognize whether big or small as this sets us to achieve the greatest milestone that deserves to be celebrated.

As we move to the final part of the year, reassess progress and set realistic and achievable goals that inspire and motivate us but most importantly do some self-care as it’s essential for everyone’s emotional well-being and success.

Take time to nurture your physical, mental, and emotional health by prioritizing self-care activities that rejuvenate and energize us through exercise, yoga, or walks.

It is in these great moments of self-reflection, that we will discover that we have the potential to deal with eventualities and put ourselves out to achieve the fullness of our potential.