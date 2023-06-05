Emirates, the world’s largest airline and official partner of Arsenal F.C. has been working with the club to reunite fans all over the world via their ‘Global Gooners’ campaign.

After being selected as the ultimate ‘Global Gooner,’ winner Adrian Ntwatwa, a Ugandan national aged 33 living in Kenya was flown via Nairobi to London with Emirates where he received the matchday experience of a lifetime.

To make Adrian’s trip unforgettable, Arsenal legend and 03/04 Invincibles squad member, Gilberto Silva was brought in undercover to meet Adrian at London Heathrow arrivals and host him at Emirates Stadium.

The experience was captured via a short film which features Arsenal ‘hype man,’ Frimmy and Gilberto as they follow Adrian’s journey to the Emirates Stadium for the first time.

Adrian was joined at the recent home game against Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. by his friend Sam Rugunda, who shares Adrian’s passion for the Gunners, and due to now living in the UK fulltime had not seen in person for 10 years.

Adrian and Sam first met in New York and immediately bonded over their love for Arsenal. Seeing the club play at Emirates Stadium together has been on their bucket list for years with their wish finally becoming a reality thanks to Arsenal and Emirates.

As part of the day, both Adrian and Sam enjoyed a private matchday stadium tour, prime position to see the players arrive off the bus and warm-up pitch side, plus some personalised shirts presented by Emirates Cabin Crew.

On the experience, Adrian said, “This has been a once in a lifetime experience and the whole day at the Emirates Stadium has been incredible! Thank you, Emirates, for giving me this opportunity and for re connecting me with Sam who I haven’t seen for so long. I’ve had an amazing day with Gilberto experiencing the iconic stadium and the surprises along the way have been so special.”

Emirates has partnered with Arsenal FC since 2004. As well as connecting fans globally, the sponsorship includes naming rights to Arsenal’s home ground, Emirates Stadium until 2028, shirt sponsorship as well flight support pre-season.