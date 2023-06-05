Phaneroo Ministries in partnership with SUKUMA and CHEZA African games will this Friday 9th June, 2023 (Heroes Day) hold “My Great Price (MGP) Sweat Day.

The fun filled event will be held at Hockey Fields beginning at 7am and it will be embraced by women of all ages, races, affiliations, and occupations. The program is free of charge.

The MGP S.W.E.A.T. emphasizes the value of physical activity, nutrition, mental well-being, spirituality, and community as approaches to wellness.

According to the Phaneroo management, the goal of this event is to promote women’s health and fitness through a variety of enjoyable activities, such as a Sukuma dance class with a high-energy gospel vibe, a fitness workout, expert talks on nutrition and mental wellness, as well as a session led by Cheza that will feature a number of enjoyable games, including kwepena, rope skipping, mweso, and others.

This activity is part of a larger series that Phaneroo has planned in advance of its highly anticipated annual Women’s Conference, My Great Price.

“All women are welcome to attend My Great Price on Saturday, June 17, at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala. This year’s theme, “Transformed by Grace,” refers to the innate ability of God’s word to deliver, transform, and reform anyone, anything, or any situation,”Phaneroo management said.

“Through My Great Price, Phaneroo seeks to raise women who are desirous of God, fervent in their faith, and demonstrative in the things of God. These women are fully prepared to make a difference in their homes, places of employment, educational institutions, and communities as role models, mothers of and to nations, nurturers of great leaders, and nation builders.”