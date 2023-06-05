Thigh-hardened city socialite Shanitah Mamuyimbwa, alias Bad Black is in Uganda no more as Kuluthum and her husband Acram tighten in her kneck noose for cyberbullying.

Bad Black is said to have jumped on an early morning bus to neighbouring Kenya to let the storm calm down after she learned she was a wanted woman over her dehumanising remarks on Kuluthum during an ensuing cyber confrontation with Acram, the latter’s husband.

The seasoned cyber bullie came out all blazing after Akram was seen crying on camera over what was largely believed to be a marital misunderstanding with his wife, Kuluthum. She advised the two to pull their relationship out of the media.

Akram, however, did not take the advice in good faith and advised the Masolo Queen to concentrate on serving out her ‘thing’, the business she understands best.

As anyone would expect, Bad Black returned prepared for a third cyber world war as she tore the couple into shreds with her characteristic vulgar insults. Therein, she accused Acram of faking a life that is not his, including claiming to be an Engineer yet he conducts himself like a dropout like herself.

The self-styled “Queen of the game” also ridiculed Akram for sleeping on the marital bed of fallen Kuluthum hubby, Sheikh Muzaata and having a toothpick size manhood and seamlessly trying to insult a king-sized Asha with between 9 to 10 inches.

The attack also didn’t spare Kuluthum who was flooded with loads of inappropriate insults that provoked her to open a case at CPS. Responding to the development, Bad Black laughed off it and claimed he was a born prisoner and such a simple case wouldn’t make her lose sleep. She said prison is her second home having been there for half a decade.

It’s however emerged that the fearless tigress has this time fled danger much to the disappointment of those that were already taking sides with her in anticipation of how this amazing war would end.

In a Facebook update to her loyal followers this morning, Mama Jona revealed that she had arrived in Nairobi safely with her husband. He cautioned anyone never to get into war without Lawyers and a passport.

She also revealed how she couldn’t stand appearing before court on accusations of cyberbullying having been there for a more serious case of embezzling 11bn. This would be demeaning.