dfcu Bank has been unveiled as the official Bank Partner for the “Boyz II Men Live in Kampala” concert. The announcement was made this morning at a press conference held by Capital FM at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Boyz II Men is one of the most iconic R&B groups in the music industry’s history. Uganda is the second leg of their first-ever Africa tour. They will also perform in Kenya and South Africa.

Representing dfcu’s CEO, Jude Kansiime, Head Marketing at dfcu Bank noted that the Bank is thrilled to be a key partner of a festival with deep relevance to Uganda, because of the country’s long-standing love of music.

“Historically and presently, music has played a key role in the way that Ugandans pass on traditions and navigate life’s occurrences. At dfcu Bank, we understand that music is more than entertainment; it creates shared bonds because it has the ability to bring people together.”

“dfcu Bank is a Ugandan organisation with over 50 countrywide locations and we have offered our services to millions of Ugandans for over 50 years. It’s therefore important to us that we play a role in bringing Ugandans together as they create lifelong memories and partake in some enjoyments,” Kansiiime added.

“Our brand promise is to Make More Possible for our customers and the communities in which we do business. We believe that through this festival we will; connect with multiple audiences, engage with our customers in a unique, unforgettable setting and importantly, be a part of the making of a notable event,” Kansiime concluded.

Speaking at the press conference, Peter Mungoma, CEO of Capital FM Uganda said that Capital FM’s journey in Uganda since 1994 has been one of great music, great entertainment, and great events.

“Bringing Boyz II Men to Uganda is a sign of our commitment to continue on that journey, for our listeners, advertisers, and partners,” Mungoma said.

The concert will take place on Sunday, 11th June 2023 in Kampala and tickets will be available for purchase starting next Tuesday 9th May.