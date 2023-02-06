Eddy Kenzo has defied all odds by silencing all his critics at many occasions. Many local musicians believed that for anyone to break through the International music market, you had to sing English let alone copying their singing styles.

Most of our budding rappers’ ambition was to chew words as Jayz or Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion.

When I first heard the “Bolingo” song being played on BBC Radio, I convincingly told myself this was a mistake. If I had a chance to call in , I would have warned BBC not to repeat such a reckless mistake. This is how dismissive I was, like many of you.

A few years later Kenzo proved us wrong, he came up with another mega hit Sitya Loss and this was not only played several times on BBC, but it become an international ringtone.

At this moment critics again supposed that the song went viral because of the Gheto kids dancing in-the video not his musical capabilities, this again didn’t break this guy, but rather strengthened him, he went back to studio to produce more music.

From here Kenzo traversed continents because of this Hit Sitya Loss, I saw people who had no idea about Luganda singing along with him different songs and at this moment I believed Kenzo was a Gift to Uganda!

Again, we thought the guy was just “lucky”.

For many people and specifically musicians when they have a mega-hit, they tend to go into a comfort zone, seemingly they have done it all and made it in life, “Temulina kyemumanjja”. But at the moment you expected Kenzo to relax, but he was more aggressive angry to win more.

This kind of attitude is not for an ordinary human being, but for an extraordinary human being! Winning the BET Award seemed enough to many and an end to his musical achievements, but to Kenzo it seems it was just the beginning of his music career….

Even if he has not won the Grammys, his accomplishments remain incomparable, therefore let us not wait for his death and name roads after him! Let us make his story a compulsory subject in every school in Uganda!

From me’ Thank you Eddy Kenzo for building an inspirational story for many generations to come!